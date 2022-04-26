ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Rep. Jim McGovern to speak at UMass Amherst commencement

By Will Katcher
 4 days ago
Congressman James McGovern will be the featured speaker at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s undergraduate commencement next month. The representative of Massachusetts’ second congressional district will address a crowd of roughly 7,000 students and an expected 20,000 family members during the ceremony on May 13. McGovern follows...

Massachusetts Rep. David LeBoeuf of Worcester charged with OUI, blows 4x legal limit has ‘support’ from Dem leadership, but MassGOP calls for resignation, investigation

Worcester state Rep. David LeBoeuf has Democratic leaders support in “seeking help” after he allegedly drove drunk with a blood-alcohol content four times over the legal limit, but state Republicans are demanding his resignation and calling for an investigation into lawmakers’ behavior during budget week on Beacon Hill.
‘It doesn’t matter whether I support’ sports betting, Senate President Karen Spilka says with debate on Massachusetts bill underway

With the Massachusetts Senate likely just hours away from passing a bill to authorize sports betting in the commonwealth, Senate President Karen Spilka on Thursday again refused to disclose her stance on the legislation. “It doesn’t matter whether I support it,” Spilka told MassLive during a press conference at the...
Government
Senator glad to see sports betting, East-West Rail advance (Letters)

I can’t believe April is already coming to a close. Spring is well underway here in Western Massachusetts, and I, for one, happily welcome it. It was a packed week here in the state senate. After long deliberations, I’m happy to announce that the Senate passed a bill on Thursday that would legalize sports gambling in the commonwealth. The bill includes important resources and protections for those who might struggle with problem gambling. The House passed a similar bill in July, and it will now go to a conference committee, where differences between the two versions will be worked out before being sent to the governor’s desk for signing. With the governor’s signature, the commonwealth would join over two dozen other states where the practice is legal in some shape or form. The legalization of sports betting is a huge step and will go a long way to attracting tourism and generating tax revenue in Massachusetts. I voted in favor of the bill and am already looking forward to the positive impact it will have in our state.
‘Damning lack of transparency’ on Massachusetts sports betting vote in Senate raises skepticism law will get on the books this session

Massachusetts state senators kept their cards close to the vest when they finally passed sports betting legislation more than four years in the making this week, but as the bill inches closer to legalization, watchdogs are hedging their bets on whether lawmakers will cross the finish line this session. Progressive...
