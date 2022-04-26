Housing shortage, soaring rents squeeze US college students

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson spoke about COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and its relation to the supply chain at Western Trailer Manufacturing in Boise. “Speaking with Idaho truck companies, I heard over and over about how COVID-19 restrictions at our northern border are making supply chain and inflation issues worse for Americans,” Simpson said. “While vaccine mandates have been lifted for private employers and paused for federal contractors, they remain in place for non-U.S. travelers—including truck drivers—entering the U.S. through the northern land border. This severely limits the number of drivers who are eligible to bring products back and forth across the border.”

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO