Bicyclist killed Monday afternoon in Iuka

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Moore Funeral Service building in Purvis was destroyed in a fire that happened on April 23, 2022. Pine Belt News reported firefighters received a call around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday about the fire. Fire officials said the building is a loss. No injuries were reported during the incident, and […]
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The community of Houston, Mississippi is mourning the tragic death of an educator, mentor and coach. Anquntio Lewis, 28, of Starkville, was killed in a crash Monday morning in western Clay County. He taught and coached in the Chickasaw County School District. School Superintendent John Ellison...
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An Oktibbeha County wreck involving an ATV left one child dead, two other children injured, and a 44-year-old man behind bars. According to a news release from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, the fatal wreck happened Saturday evening, April 23, on Williams Road. There, deputies...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
A Texas man was arrested Monday after Mississippi deputies pulled over his SUV and discovered more than three pounds of fentanyl hidden inside one of the vehicle’s seats. A Rankin County Sheriff’s Office deputy made a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Carlos Martinez of Dallas, for a traffic violation on Interstate 20.
OXFORD, Miss — More than 700 individuals in north Mississippi were arrested during a month-long effort by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in March to reduce violent crime, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said Wednesday. The arrests were made on a variety of charges including homicide,...
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Covington woman is behind bars after police said she shot her husband during an argument. Investigators identified Joselyn Yates as the accused shooter. She allegedly shot her husband twice. Covington Police said officers responded to a shooting on Sunday in the 1200 block of S. College Street around 2:20 p.m. Neighbors told […]
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A man died during the weekend after a fight at a north Mississippi restaurant, authorities said. News outlets reported that officers responded to a call early Saturday about an assault at Steele’s Dive in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Chuck McDougald said officers found emergency medical responders treating Leonard “K.C.” Cooper, 31, […]
CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) continues to work with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) on Monday following a double homicide in Greene County. The TBI identified the victims of the homicide as Sherry Cole, 59, and her grandson, Jessie Allen, 7. Administration with Washington County, Tennessee Schools confirmed that […]
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office and Pointe Coupee Fire District 4 were both asked to respond to the False River early Tuesday morning. Around 4:20 a.m., a call came in about a vehicle that had made its way into the river. PCPSO says the woman who was driving the […]
27-year-old Porcha Burts died, her 3 children hospitalized after a wreck on I-40 (Haywood County, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 27-year-old Porcha Burts, of Lemon Grove, California as the woman who lost her life following a wreck Friday night that also caused injuries to her three children. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle accident took place just before 9 p.m. Friday night near mile marker 61 in Haywood County [...]
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A woman from Tate County, Mississippi has died after being shot in Marshall County Sunday morning. Marshall County investigators said the shooting happened at a home on Highway 309 and Highway 4 around 3 a.m. There is no word on any charges at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. WREG […]
Jackson police are investigating after a teen was found dead inside the carport of an abandoned house. Police found the body of Kevin Edwards, 18, on Tuesday at an abandoned house on Glen Erin Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Edwards had been shot once. According to reports,...
A Mississippi man died from injuries he received when his vehicle overturned on the interstate and he was ejected. The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened on I-55 South in Rankin County on Monday. MHP reports that Detrick Robinson, 46, of Jackson, was driving a 2003 Toyota Sequoia...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All westbound I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard lanes were closed for an uncertain amount of time due to a death investigation Tuesday. Memphis Police confirmed at 4:15 p.m. that a subject jumped from the overpass and was taken to Regional One Hospital. They later referred to it as a death investigation. MPD […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Marshall County woman and her son are safe after they say they were kidnapped shortly after leaving a Dollar General near Chulahoma. The woman does not want to be identified, but she told WREG she and her son were abducted early Saturday evening after shopping at Dollar General on Highway 4 […]
Comments / 2