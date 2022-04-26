ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iuka, MS

Bicyclist killed Monday afternoon in Iuka

By Zac Carlisle
wtva.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - A bicyclist was killed Monday afternoon, April 25 in Iuka....

www.wtva.com

Comments / 2

Related
WJTV 12

Moore Funeral Service destroyed by fire

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Moore Funeral Service building in Purvis was destroyed in a fire that happened on April 23, 2022. Pine Belt News reported firefighters received a call around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday about the fire. Fire officials said the building is a loss. No injuries were reported during the incident, and […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
City
Iuka, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
County
Tishomingo County, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi men wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
LELAND, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Traffic Accident#Switcher
WREG

Covington Police: Wife shot husband, turned herself in

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Covington woman is behind bars after police said she shot her husband during an argument. Investigators identified Joselyn Yates as the accused shooter. She allegedly shot her husband twice. Covington Police said officers responded to a shooting on Sunday in the 1200 block of S. College Street around 2:20 p.m. Neighbors told […]
COVINGTON, TN
WJTV 12

Man dies after fight in north Mississippi; 1 person charged

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A man died during the weekend after a fight at a north Mississippi restaurant, authorities said. News outlets reported that officers responded to a call early Saturday about an assault at Steele’s Dive in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Chuck McDougald said officers found emergency medical responders treating Leonard “K.C.” Cooper, 31, […]
TUPELO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WREG

7-year-old among victims of Greene Co. double homicide, minor suspect charged

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) continues to work with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) on Monday following a double homicide in Greene County. The TBI identified the victims of the homicide as Sherry Cole, 59, and her grandson, Jessie Allen, 7. Administration with Washington County, Tennessee Schools confirmed that […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Nationwide Report

27-year-old Porcha Burts died, her 3 children hospitalized after a wreck on I-40 (Haywood County, TN)

27-year-old Porcha Burts died, her 3 children hospitalized after a wreck on I-40 (Haywood County, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 27-year-old Porcha Burts, of Lemon Grove, California as the woman who lost her life following a wreck Friday night that also caused injuries to her three children. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle accident took place just before 9 p.m. Friday night near mile marker 61 in Haywood County [...]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WREG

MS woman shot dead overnight in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A woman from Tate County, Mississippi has died after being shot in Marshall County Sunday morning. Marshall County investigators said the shooting happened at a home on Highway 309 and Highway 4 around 3 a.m. There is no word on any charges at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. WREG […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WREG

Man jumped from I-40 bridge at Sam Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All westbound I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard lanes were closed for an uncertain amount of time due to a death investigation Tuesday. Memphis Police confirmed at 4:15 p.m. that a subject jumped from the overpass and was taken to Regional One Hospital. They later referred to it as a death investigation. MPD […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy