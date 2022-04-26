ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Not listed on injury report

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Williams (eye) is not listed on the Grizzlies' injury report ahead of Tuesday's Game 5 against the Timberwolves. The rookie departed...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

NBA playoff injuries: Joel Embiid sidelined with orbital fracture; Khris Middleton to miss series vs. Celtics

The 2022 NBA playoffs are in full swing, and second-round action is set to get underway, We've already seen all sorts of incredible action on the floor. Unfortunately, there's also been a number of injuries, as contenders in each conference, including last season's finalists -- the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns -- dealing with injury issues.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Out with orbital fracture

Embiid will be listed as out ahead of Game 1 of the 76ers' second-round matchup with the Heat on Monday due to the right orbital fracture and mild concussion sustained he sustained in Thursday's Game 6 victory over Toronto, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The injuries keep piling up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

With playoff disappointments mounting, it's time for the Jazz to consider the nuclear option: A total rebuild

You're going to hear a lot of explanations of what went wrong for the Utah Jazz in the coming days. They're all going to have some degree of merit. Their perimeter defense is genuinely terrible. Rudy Gobert does become slightly less effective in a playoff setting that deemphasizes his preferred drop-coverage. He and Donovan Mitchell never quite clicked. Mike Conley aged just a bit too fast. Losing Joe Ingles hurt just a bit too much. But if you're looking for the root cause here, you have to go back a lot further.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Triples, scores twice

Harper went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and a stolen base in a 7-3 win Wednesday against Colorado. Harper singled and stole a base in the first inning, tripled and scored in the third and singled and scored in the seventh. He has stolen bases in consecutive games and has three swipes on the season. With his triple, the 29-year-old has recorded an extra-base hit in five of his last six games. After a slow start to the season, he has raised his OPS to .850.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ziaire Williams
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Gains new passing target

The Eagles bolstered the pass-catching corps that Hurts (ankle) will be working with this coming season by trading for wideout A.J. Brown, Tim McManus of ESPN reports. The 6-foot-1, 226 pound Brown -- who subsequently agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with the Eagles -- will provide the team with a talented and experienced wideout to pair with 6-foot, 170-pounder DeVonta Smith, who Philadelphia drafted 10th overall last year. Along with that improved 1-2 WR punch, Hurts also has a quality tight end to throw to in Dallas Goedert, with the likes of Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal and Jalen Reagor also in the mix for passing targets. Hurts, who is bouncing back from an offseason procedure on his ankle, thus has a chance to grow as a passer in his third season as a pro; any improvement on that front would bolster the 2020 second-rounder's fantasy prospects, which last season were driven by his production as a rusher (784 yards, 10 TDs).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Optioned to Triple-A

Gilbert was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Gilbert's first major-league appearance this year came as a starter, but he tossed three innings out of the bullpen during Monday's loss to the Dodgers. He'll now head back to the minors, where he's served as a starter in each of his first two outings of the season and will pitch as a starter upon his return. Luis Frias and Tyler Holton were called up to provide additional bullpen depth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Zion Williamson plans to sign extension with Pelicans if offered: 'I wouldn't be able to sign it fast enough'

Zion Williamson didn't play a single second for the New Orleans Pelicans this season due to a broken foot, but he will still be eligible to sign a massive contract extension over the offseason. There has been some speculation about Williamson's level of happiness with the Pelicans and if he's interested in remaining with the franchise long-term, but when asked if he would sign an extension over the summer if offered, Williamson didn't hesitate.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Celtics vs. Bucks prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA playoff picks, Game 1 best bets from model on 86-58 run

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics collide in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup on Sunday afternoon. Boston rolls into this series in the 2022 NBA playoffs with momentum after sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the first round. Milwaukee also played outstanding in its first-round series and outlasted the Chicago Bulls in five games. Bucks' forward Khris Middleton (left MCL sprain) is expected to miss the entire series, while George Hill (abdominal) is out for at least Game 1.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Celtics vs. Bucks: Game 1 prediction, pick, TV channel, NBA playoffs live stream, how to watch online

The Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks is set to tip off on Sunday afternoon. Both teams advanced after taking care of their respective opponents in the first round. The Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets, while the Bucks bested the Chicago Bulls in five games. Now, they'll square off against each other for an opportunity to advance to the conference finals.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

NBA playoffs second-round predictions: Celtics, Heat to meet for East crown; Suns return to conference finals

After the Grizzlies' Game 6 clincher over the Timberwolves on Friday, the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs is set. Bad news in the East: Khris Middleton is out for No. 3 Milwaukee's series vs. No. 2 Boston, and Joel Embiid is out indefinitely with a fractured orbital bone and a concussion as the No. 4 Sixers set to take on the top-seeded Miami Heat.
MILWAUKEE, WI

