Detroit man arrested in Westmoreland with quarter pound of Fentanyl

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Westmoreland on Monday with a quarter pound of Fentanyl.

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said that Dashaun Jones was arrested after a traffic stop and charged with possession of Fentanyl. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit located the substance in a vacuum-sealed bag under Jones’ seat.

Mr. Jones is also on parole in Detroit for the distribution of narcotics.

