Wayne County, WV

Detroit man arrested in Westmoreland with quarter pound of Fentanyl

By Bailey Brautigan
 4 days ago

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Westmoreland on Monday with a quarter pound of Fentanyl.

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said that Dashaun Jones was arrested after a traffic stop and charged with possession of Fentanyl. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit located the substance in a vacuum-sealed bag under Jones’ seat.

Mr. Jones is also on parole in Detroit for the distribution of narcotics.

Comments / 17

EGO - TERRORIST
3d ago

OK let me get this Straight you're on Parole for Drugs and get Caught with MORE DRUGS!!!! When you see that Parole Board what you're gonna say to them? Give me another chance I won't do it again !!!!! 🙄

