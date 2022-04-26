ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Recalled from Triple-A

 4 days ago

Andujar was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. With Aaron Hicks being placed...

Red Sox's Hansel Robles: Unable to close out Orioles

Robles allowed a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 3-1 win over Baltimore. Robles was the reliever of choice to start the ninth inning with Boston up, 3-0, but he surrendered hits to the first two batters faced, including a Ryan Mountcastle home run. After getting a couple of right-handed batters out, Robles was replaced by lefty Matt Strahm to face lefty batters. After a dominant start to the season, Robles has hit a bump with four runs (one earned) allowed on five hits and two home runs over 3.1 innings.
Braves' Charlie Morton: Early exit against Cubs

Morton didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Cubs, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out one. The veteran right-hander got taken off the hook for his third loss of the year when Atlanta tied things up in the eighth inning, but this was still an uncharacteristically poor outing from Morton, who had lasted at least five innings in each of his first three starts of 2022. Control seems to be his biggest issue right now, as he's walked 10 batters while striking out only 10 in his last 12.2 innings, though Morton's track record should provide some reassurance his 7.00 ERA and 1.78 WHIP on the season will come down.
Angels' Max Stassi: Retreats to bench

Stassi isn't starting Thursday against Cleveland, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi went 2-for-6 with two runs, a walk and three strikeouts in his last two appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last five games. Kurt Suzuki will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Optioned to Triple-A

Gilbert was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Gilbert's first major-league appearance this year came as a starter, but he tossed three innings out of the bullpen during Monday's loss to the Dodgers. He'll now head back to the minors, where he's served as a starter in each of his first two outings of the season and will pitch as a starter upon his return. Luis Frias and Tyler Holton were called up to provide additional bullpen depth.
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
Mariners' Matt Koch: Designated for assignment

Koch was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Friday. Koch had been with the team for just over two weeks, allowing four runs in 4.1 innings of relief. He'll be removed from the 40-man roster to clear space for Mitch Haniger, who returned from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday scratch

Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols"...
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Steals third base

Arozarena went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Friday against the Twins. Arozarena reached base for the only time in the first inning and immediately stole second base. He now has three steals on the season and has yet to be caught. While that's positive, he has only four hits across his last 35 at-bats while striking out at a 33.3 percent clip. As a result, Arozarena is hitting just .192/.234/.274 for the season, and he has yet to go yard.
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Exits with apparent injury

Haniger left Friday's game against the Marlins with an apparent ankle injury, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. He hit a leadoff single in the second inning and apparently suffered the injury running to first base, getting replaced by a pinch runner. This comes in the first game Haniger was back from the COVID-19 injured list.
Angels' Max Stassi: Not in lineup

Stassi will sit Saturday against the White Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Stassi remains the clear number one catcher in Anaheim, though not by a particularly wide margin. He's made 13 starts behind the plate this season, while Saturday's starter Kurt Suzuki has made nine.
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Not starting Friday

Rodgers (back) isn't starting Friday against the Reds. Manager Bud Black indicated Friday that Rodgers could require a stint on the injured list since he continues to deal with back stiffness, but he'll remain day-to-day for now. Alan Trejo is starting at second base and batting ninth.
Twins' Miguel Sano: Nearing return

Sano (knee) is not starting Friday, but he is close to a return, according to manager Rocco Baldelli, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He woke up Friday feeling noticeably better and was taking batting practice before the game. It sounds like he is truly day-to-day. Luis Arraez is starting at first base while Byron Buxton gets the start at designated hitter.
Mariners' Tom Murphy: Remains on bench

Murphy will sit Friday against the Marlins. Murphy seemed like he could be in line for a larger share of catching duties after Cal Raleigh was optioned Thursday. That hasn't been the case thus far, however, as it's been Luis Torrens who's gotten the start in two straight games.
Giants' Joey Bart: Three hits, homer

Bart went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a 14-4 loss to the Nationals on Friday. Bart had his best game of the season with singles in the fifth and ninth innings and a seventh inning solo shot sandwiched between. Bart had gone hitless across his last six games prior to Friday's three-hit effort and is now slashing .214/.340/.452, with his OPS jumping 146 points thanks to the effort.
Angels' Jack Mayfield: Optioned to Triple-A

Mayfield was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Mayfield made the Angels' Opening Day roster this year and appeared in 10 games for the big-league club. He hit .281 with a homer, a triple, a double, six runs and three RBI, but he didn't have consistent playing time and will head to the minors after David Fletcher (hip) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Giants' Joc Pederson: On bench as expected

Pederson (groin) will sit Saturday against the Nationals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Pederson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 adductor strain Friday, and while he's avoided the injured list for now, he's expected to miss at least a few days. Luis Gonzalez will get another start in right field.
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Retreats to bench

Maldonado isn't starting Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Maldonado started in the last two games and went 1-for-7 with a run, a walk and four strikeouts. Jason Castro will take over behind the dish and bat eighth.
Padres' Manny Machado: Swipes bag in win

Machado went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 7-3 win against the Pirates. Machado made fantasy managers who roster him happy with a single and a stolen base in the fourth inning, and he knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. The theft was the veteran third baseman's fourth of the campaign, though it was his first since April 14. Machado has reached base safely in 10 straight games and is slashing .472/.535/.722 with two homers, seven RBI and 10 runs over that stretch.
Mariners' Matt Brash: Hit hard Friday

Brash (1-2) gave up six earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three in two innings Friday against the Mariners. He took the loss. Jorge Soler hit a 468-foot two-run home run off Brash in the first inning and he kept giving up hits until Seattle was forced to pull him. Brash's fastball was averaging 96.3 mph, which was a tick above his season average (95.8 mph) and he got plenty of whiffs on his fastball (four) and slider (five), but he primarily relied on those two pitches. This outing was poor enough that it's conceivable the Mariners opt to let Brash try to get things sorted out in the minors, so it's no guarantee he will take the ball next week in Houston as scheduled.
