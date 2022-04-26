ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Clearing skies

By Jason Smith
WALA-TV FOX10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WALA) - Hi there,. I’m FOX10 Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast. We’re tracking some spotty showers and thunderstorms out there this evening, but the rain will fizzle out heading into the overnight hours when skies turn...

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Pop up shower chances low before weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got muggy humid air that’s about to rise across the Gulf Coast in coming days, but this morning feels good with temperatures starting off in the low 50s as of 5 a.m. Make sure you savor these conditions because we won’t get back down to the low 50s for quite some time. South winds creep back in and that will mean an increase in humidity, as well as chances of rain and storms. Pop up shower chances will be fairly low the next couple of days but could increase over the weekend. It won’t be anything that will last all day and it won’t rain in every spot but be ready for possible showers and storms Friday through the weekend. Morning temps will jump to the mid to upper 60s starting Saturday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s starting this afternoon.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Humid air is back with us

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The humid air is certainly back and you can feel all of that as of midmorning. Isolated rain has also been with us since the sun came up, primarily in coastal spots. Coverage of showers will be around 20-30% today through the weekend so if you have outdoor plans there will be a few pockets of rain at times so keep that in mind. No severe weather will be place thankfully. In the week ahead, rain coverage will go back down but the heat levels will climb back to the upper 80s and morning temps will stay in the mid to upper 60s each day. Definitely a sign of the times that summer is just around the corner.
MOBILE, AL
WSPA 7News

National Hurricane Preparedness Week in GA begins Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is recognizing National Hurricane Preparedness Week starting on May 1. Each day of the week will have a different planning recommendation. The week kicks off with Sunday’s planning recommendation which involves determining your risk when it comes to hurricanes. What kind of […]
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy