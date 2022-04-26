Clearing skies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got muggy humid air that’s about to rise across the Gulf Coast in coming days, but this morning feels good with temperatures starting off in the low 50s as of 5 a.m. Make sure you savor these conditions because we won’t get back down to the low 50s for quite some time. South winds creep back in and that will mean an increase in humidity, as well as chances of rain and storms. Pop up shower chances will be fairly low the next couple of days but could increase over the weekend. It won’t be anything that will last all day and it won’t rain in every spot but be ready for possible showers and storms Friday through the weekend. Morning temps will jump to the mid to upper 60s starting Saturday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s starting this afternoon.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO