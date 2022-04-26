ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Away on paternity leave

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Hicks was placed on the paternity list Tuesday. Players may spend between one and...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Yankees demote reliever, bring back outfielder | What it means

KANSAS CITY — The Yankees’ outfield is back to full strength. They returned center fielder Aaron Hicks from the paternity leave Friday morning before starting a three-game series with the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. The move came after the Yankees sent reliever Ron Marinaccio to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Hicks...
CBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: Early exit against Cubs

Morton didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Cubs, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out one. The veteran right-hander got taken off the hook for his third loss of the year when Atlanta tied things up in the eighth inning, but this was still an uncharacteristically poor outing from Morton, who had lasted at least five innings in each of his first three starts of 2022. Control seems to be his biggest issue right now, as he's walked 10 batters while striking out only 10 in his last 12.2 innings, though Morton's track record should provide some reassurance his 7.00 ERA and 1.78 WHIP on the season will come down.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Triples, scores twice

Harper went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and a stolen base in a 7-3 win Wednesday against Colorado. Harper singled and stole a base in the first inning, tripled and scored in the third and singled and scored in the seventh. He has stolen bases in consecutive games and has three swipes on the season. With his triple, the 29-year-old has recorded an extra-base hit in five of his last six games. After a slow start to the season, he has raised his OPS to .850.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Max Stassi: Retreats to bench

Stassi isn't starting Thursday against Cleveland, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi went 2-for-6 with two runs, a walk and three strikeouts in his last two appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last five games. Kurt Suzuki will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Earns win, gets three hits

Ohtani (2-2) picked up the win against Cleveland on Wednesday, pitching five innings during which he allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four. He also went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI as a hitter. Ohtani wasn't dominant on the mound...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Diagnosed with Grade 1 strain

Pederson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 adductor strain Friday but will avoid the injured list for now, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Pederson underwent an MRI on Thursday after leaving Wednesday's game against Oakland with right groin tightness. While the test did reveal a strain, it's not a particularly severe one. The Giants will wait to see how the injury responds over the next few days, so he'll likely miss at least two or three games, but he may not wind up missing any more time than that.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Steals third base

Arozarena went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Friday against the Twins. Arozarena reached base for the only time in the first inning and immediately stole second base. He now has three steals on the season and has yet to be caught. While that's positive, he has only four hits across his last 35 at-bats while striking out at a 33.3 percent clip. As a result, Arozarena is hitting just .192/.234/.274 for the season, and he has yet to go yard.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Parental Leave#Paternity
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday scratch

Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols"...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Hansel Robles: Unable to close out Orioles

Robles allowed a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 3-1 win over Baltimore. Robles was the reliever of choice to start the ninth inning with Boston up, 3-0, but he surrendered hits to the first two batters faced, including a Ryan Mountcastle home run. After getting a couple of right-handed batters out, Robles was replaced by lefty Matt Strahm to face lefty batters. After a dominant start to the season, Robles has hit a bump with four runs (one earned) allowed on five hits and two home runs over 3.1 innings.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Exits with apparent injury

Haniger left Friday's game against the Marlins with an apparent ankle injury, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. He hit a leadoff single in the second inning and apparently suffered the injury running to first base, getting replaced by a pinch runner. This comes in the first game Haniger was back from the COVID-19 injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Reaches three times

Schwarber drew three walks and stole a base in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Mets. The Phillies were no-hit but Schwarber drew a walk in each of his three plate appearances. He's still batting .164 but he improved his on-base percentage to a respectable .300 through 80 plate appearances. The lefty slugger is 3-for-20 (.150) over his last seven games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Mariners' Tom Murphy: Remains on bench

Murphy will sit Friday against the Marlins. Murphy seemed like he could be in line for a larger share of catching duties after Cal Raleigh was optioned Thursday. That hasn't been the case thus far, however, as it's been Luis Torrens who's gotten the start in two straight games.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Angels' Max Stassi: Not in lineup

Stassi will sit Saturday against the White Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Stassi remains the clear number one catcher in Anaheim, though not by a particularly wide margin. He's made 13 starts behind the plate this season, while Saturday's starter Kurt Suzuki has made nine.
ANAHEIM, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Edwin Diaz makes interesting history during Mets’ combined no-hitter

Five New York Mets pitchers on Friday combined to throw the team’s second no-hitter in franchise history, and Edwin Diaz accomplished something cool during the process. Opening Day starter Tylor Megill got the no-hitter started with five scoreless innings. He walked three and threw 88 pitches in the process. Then came Drew Smith for 1.1 innings; Joely Rodriguez for 1.0; Seth Lugo for 0.2; and Diaz pitched the final inning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: Nearing return

Sano (knee) is not starting Friday, but he is close to a return, according to manager Rocco Baldelli, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He woke up Friday feeling noticeably better and was taking batting practice before the game. It sounds like he is truly day-to-day. Luis Arraez is starting at first base while Byron Buxton gets the start at designated hitter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy