Tucson, AZ

51-year-old Sierra Deborah Waters killed after an auto-pedestrian crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

 4 days ago

Officials identified 51-year-old Sierra Deborah Waters as the woman who lost her life after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday in Tucson. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 8:15 p.m. on the 7100 block of East Tanque Verde Road [...]

