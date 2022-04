In a torrential downpour in Mexico, it looked like another MLS horror story in the Concacaf Champions League was being written Wednesday night. But after going behind by two goals vs. Pumas UNAM in the first half, the Seattle Sounders were able to fight back to bring things level at 2-2 in the first leg of the CCL final against the Liga MX side. Braces from Juan Dinenno and Nicolas Lodeiro paced their teams in a match that saw three penalties awarded.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO