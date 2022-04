Ally Village Butter has posted closed signage due to understaffing as seen Monday, April 25, 2022, at 200 Spring Park Drive Suite 120. Jacy Lewis/Reporter-Telegram (Jacy Lewis/Reporter-Telegram)

Ally Village Butter restaurant has closed its doors due to understaffing, according to signage put up on the doors of the restaurant. The restaurant opened June 26, 2019. It was known for craft cocktails and small shareable plates.

The restaurant is located at 200 Spring Park Drive, suite 210. It featured brunch on Saturday and Sunday and a happy hour from Tuesday through Friday.