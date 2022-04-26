ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Protesters egg ‘People’s Convoy’ in Oakland

By Maureen Breslin
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2huSPh_0fKbgm8N00
Local residents in Oakland, Calif., egged a “People’s Convoy” trucking protest on Friday as the truckers passed through the city to protest a state politician’s support of an abortion rights bill and a bill that would require businesses to implement mask mandates, videos shared online show.

Footage shows people blocking streets that the protesters were trying to go through and throwing eggs at trucks. In one video, posted on YouTube by Rise Images, a protester is seen exiting his vehicle to confront the residents who were egging the convoy group.

Another video posted on Twitter by Ron Filipkowski, a lawyer and former Gov. DeSantis (R-Fla.) appointee to the 12th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission, shows vehicles in the “People’s Convoy” being hit by eggs thrown by local teenagers and young adults.

The trucker’s convoy group targeted Democratic California state Rep. Buffy Wicks, apparently over two bills she has proposed, convening outside of her home and demanding she exit.

The bills proposed by Wicks would end the requirement for coroner investigations into stillbirths and require businesses in the state to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for employees, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Inspired by demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions in Canada, a “People’s Convoy” of truckers has recently protested in U.S. locations such as Washington, D.C., and California.

The group’s stance began as one for “medical freedom” in the battle over vaccine mandates and indoor masking requirements. However, as restrictions have eased in recent weeks, the group has shifted to other bills, such as in Oakland, where the convoy rallied against abortion rights.

The group states that it is against “universally dangerous bills” that the California legislature is considering, according to its website.

Kim Sharrow
3d ago

Don't these people know we need truck drivers right now to move products. can't they start being part of the solution instead of the problem???

Reply(6)
40
DWNYS
3d ago

They better keep their eggs, I hear that there is going to be a shortage of eggs because of China needs over ours...

Reply(3)
32
Jimmy Chad
3d ago

lmao, the privileged rainbow klan was mad everybody was in agreement about something lol. So they throw eggs and made a story from their own doing. it happens way more than you might think...

Reply
6
PROTESTS
