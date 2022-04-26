ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls police increase patrols around schools in wake of 10-year-old girl’s slaying

By Mike Tighe
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — The Chippewa Falls Police Department is increasing patrols around schools in the wake of a 10-year-old girl’s apparent slaying.

“You may notice an increased law enforcement presence around our schools. We will be increasing our patrol especially during drop-off and pick-up times,” the police department announced on its Facebook page Tuesday .

Police Chief Matthew Kelm, who said police consider Lily Peters’ death a homicide, urged residents to remain vigilant. Investigators don’t know the circumstances of Lily’s death, he said, adding that

there may be a danger to the public.

The fourth-grader’s father reported her missing about 9 p.m. Sunday after she didn’t return home from her aunt’s house nearby. Officers later located Lily’s bicycle in some woods at the end of the street where her aunt livees.

About 9:15 a.m. Monday, searchers found Lily’s body in a wooded area nearby. Investigators say they are following up on several leads.

Neighbors say the path where police found Lily’s body is a popular route for children on bikes and people exercising.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call (800) 263-5906.

