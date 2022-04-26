ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to live like a supermodel? Elle Macpherson is selling her Coral Gables mansion

By Madeleine Marr
 4 days ago

The Body is selling her Miami crib.

We’ll be sad to see Elle Macpherson go, but you can still live on in her palatial Coral Gables estate. Just check your bank balance first.

The Aussie supermodel is selling the two story stunner for right around the $29 million mark. She bought the six bedroom, six bathroom house for $8.1 million in 2018, soon after her divorce from developer Jeff Soffer.

Macpherson gave Architectural Digest a tour of the super stylish spread , built in 1980, back in November 2019.

What you get with the marvelously modern house: interiors renovated by AD100 firm Sawyer | Berson and luscious grounds designed by renowned landscape architect Enzo Enea.

Elle Macpherson’s house in Coral Gables

“I wanted the house to feel effortless, eclectic, and fun, with no pretension,” the 58 year old said at the time.

Elle Macpherson’s house in Coral Gables

The property, which sits on 1.7 acres of land inside a gated community, also includes an office, saltwater pool, and a gym (naturally).

The listing agent is Pablo Alfaro of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

As for what Macpherson is doing next or where she’s headed? That’s unclear.

Elle Macpherson’s house in Coral Gables

But judging by her latest Instagram posts, the former catwalker has a new man in her life. (It seems things have fizzled with former doctor Andrew Wakefield, a controversial anti-vaxxer.)

He’s personal chef Adam Kenworthy and they are super cute together. Reality fans may recall he used to date Real Housewives of New York City’s Carole Radziwill.

They definitely have a love for nutrition in common.

Macpherson and the culinary pro made a video for Earth Day , in which they were hugging and looking cozy.

Their identical Instagram captions: “Eat more plants.”

Too cute.

