Ocoee, TN

The Ocoee Whitewater Center Destroyed by Fire

wivk.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ocoee White Water Center is a complete loss after being...

www.wivk.com

WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta Summer Olympics venue destroyed by fire

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An early morning fire destroyed the Ocoee Whitewater Center Tuesday. The venue served as the host site for paddling events, such as kayaking and canoeing, during the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics. Years later, it remained a popular spot for locals and tourists with the waters of...
ATLANTA, GA
