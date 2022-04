Dogecoin (DOGE -5.75%) is losing ground in today's trading. The cryptocurrency's price was down roughly 3.3% over the previous 24-hour period as of 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday. There doesn't seem to be any coin-specific news driving the pullback for Dogecoin, but the vast majority of top-100 tokens have seen significant sell-offs over the last day of trading. Without any fresh, positive catalysts to help it buck crypto-market trends, the popular meme token is participating in the broader pullback.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO