Madison, WI

Madison’s Best Bloody contest returns to Garver Feed Mill next month

By Kyle Jones
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in two years, Madison bartenders will prove who has the best cocktail.

The Madison’s Best Bloody contest is back at Garver Feed Mill on May 22. The event was canceled for the last two years due to COVID-19.

The contest, hosted by the Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation, sees local bartenders showing off their best Bloody Mary mix and garnish.

Proceeds from the event will help support local programs that help children and families who live with Hemophilia and other bleeding disorders. About 3,600 Wisconsin families are impacted by Hemophilia and von Willebrand disease.

The event is for people 21 years old and up and runs from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can find tickets by clicking here and Designated Driver tickets are also available.

