Roanoke, VA

Community School’s Strawberry Festival returning to Elmwood Park

By Justin Geary
WDBJ7.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Community School’s announced Tuesday its annual Strawberry Festival will return to its traditional location at Elmwood Park, in Downtown Roanoke. The event, which was founded as a fundraiser, draws nearly 20,000 people...

WFXR

67th annual Vinton Dogwood Festival in full bloom!

VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — It’s time to celebrate spring and enjoy four days of fun with your friends and family as the oldest festival in Virginia’s Blue Ridge returns to Vinton! The 67th annual Vinton Dogwood Festival is back in full bloom this year — for free — from Thursday, April 28 through Sunday, May […]
VINTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Otterbots open ballpark sensory room, expand inclusivity

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Otterbots Release) - The Danville Otterbots hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for their Ballpark Sensory Room. The room, according to the team, will “provide opportunities for children with sensory sensitivities and their families to be able to enjoy Otterbots games and non-baseball ballpark events all year long.”
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Mission BBQ in Lynchburg opening Friday night for a sneak peak

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Attention, Lynchburg! If you haven’t had dinner yet, you can try something new and do some good at the same time. Mission BBQ opens its doors on Wards Road Friday night at 6. They want to give you a sneak peak of the restaurant before Tuesday’s grand opening.
WSLS

Roanoke celebrates LGBTQ+ pride this weekend with festival return

ROANOKE, Va. – After a pandemic hiatus, LGBTQ+ pride celebrations return to Roanoke this weekend. A list of entertainers will kick off the celebratory weekend at the Park dance club with drag show performances. Roanoke City Councilman Joe Cobb looks forward to issuing a proclamation Sunday at the Pride...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Skechers coming to Roanoke County’s Tanglewood Mall

ROANOKE, Va. – This fall, you’ll have a new spot to get some footwear in Roanoke County. Officials announced that the popular shoe brand, Skechers, is opening up a store at Tanglewood Mall. It will be located in the old Stein Mart and will share the space with...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Local bookstores welcome customers for Independent Booksellers Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday is Independent Booksellers Day. It’s a chance for you to show support for the bookstores that make in hometowns unique. Friday on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk, we were joined by three local booksellers as they shared what makes their jobs special. Sarah Ellen...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Part of Greenway will be closed this week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A small stretch of the Tinker Creek Greenway will be closed Thursday and Friday (4/28 and 29) for repaving. The 0.1 mile closure will be just north of Dale Avenue, according to PLAY Roanoke. Users will be able to access the Dale Avenue South Trailhead and...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Historic Martinsville building gets new life

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Longtime Martinsville residents had a few stories to share about the Chief Tassel Building, a couple including dentist visits as kids. But for the last few years, the building has sat idle, until 2020, when the City partnered with Waukeshaw Development to get it up and running again.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Twin Valleys Roller Derby boot camp

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Twin Valleys Roller Derby is back with its 2022 boot camp, a fun way to get your exercise in. It begins May 1 and runs through the first Sunday in July. Practices will be Sundays from 9-noon and Wednesdays from 7-9 at Lee High Skate Center.
ROANOKE, VA
13News Now

Pembroke Mall prepares for demolition

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's quiet when walking through Pembroke Mall after interior businesses relocated three months ago. Piles of furniture and slabs of wood pulled from store walls and floors fill its halls. Ramsay Smith, the president of the Pembroke Realty Group, says those are the preps taken...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Franklin News Post

Moonshine Car Show & Bash is this Saturday

This Saturday, the seventh annual Moonshine Car Show & Bash will take place at the Blue Ridge Institute & Museum. Over 100 vehicles that were used, or could have been used, to haul moonshine will be on display. The thoroughly authentic car show is free. The Moonshine Bash is directly across the road at the 1800 farm museum and is a ticketed event. Two distilleries, Twin Creeks of Rocky Mount and Five Mile Mountain in Floyd, will be serving moonshine tastings throughout the day. Live music will be provided by Colby Helms and the Virginia Creepers, JoJo Stockton, Seph Custer and Shavante Hughes with the Pocketkings & Soultones. Food will be available for purchase. The 1800 farm museum will be open for tours. For more information, call 540-365-4412 or email bri@ferrum.edu.
FLOYD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Stories in the stitches: Lake Quilters Guild at SML host quilt show

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lake Quilters Guild at Smith Mountain Lake is hosting its 2022 Quilt Show Friday and Saturday. Over 100 quilts and handmade items are on display. The show hours are Friday, April 29 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church on 13586 South Old Moneta Road.
MONETA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City Public Schools names 2022 “Teacher of the Year”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a special night at The Jefferson Center as Roanoke City Public Schools took the time to celebrate its teachers. One teacher from all 28 schools earned individual honors as “Teacher of the Year.”. Eboni Harrington, the 2021 Teacher of the Year, welcomed the...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Moonshine Heritage Car Show and Bash

FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - The 7th annual Moonshine Heritage Car Show and Bash is happening Saturday, April 30. It takes place at the Blue Ridge Institute & Museum at Ferrum College. More than 100 vehicles that were used, or would have been used for hauling liquor, will be on display.
FERRUM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Open Studios Tour of Roanoke returns

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Open Studios Tour of Roanoke is a popular tradition that began over 20 years ago, and brings people into the places where artists create. This year, the self-guided driving tour will feature more than 20 artists in five locations across the city. One stop is...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Salem Spring Holiday Market

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Spring Holiday Market is set for April 30 at the Salem Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the craft and vendor show is free. You will find a wide assortment of vendors with custom crafts, collectables, and merchandise. There is also a food drive for the Salem and Roanoke County Food Pantry.
SALEM, VA

