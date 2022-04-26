Community School’s Strawberry Festival returning to Elmwood Park

This Saturday, the seventh annual Moonshine Car Show & Bash will take place at the Blue Ridge Institute & Museum. Over 100 vehicles that were used, or could have been used, to haul moonshine will be on display. The thoroughly authentic car show is free. The Moonshine Bash is directly across the road at the 1800 farm museum and is a ticketed event. Two distilleries, Twin Creeks of Rocky Mount and Five Mile Mountain in Floyd, will be serving moonshine tastings throughout the day. Live music will be provided by Colby Helms and the Virginia Creepers, JoJo Stockton, Seph Custer and Shavante Hughes with the Pocketkings & Soultones. Food will be available for purchase. The 1800 farm museum will be open for tours. For more information, call 540-365-4412 or email bri@ferrum.edu.

