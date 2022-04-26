ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Good Day Good Dog: Pepper!

By Kristin Carol
fox34.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From The Good Dog Gang:. These three rambunctious girls...

www.fox34.com

FMX 94.5

Lubbock Woman Disgusted by Neighbors Leaving Dog Poop in Front of Her Home

Living in an apartment is already not the most ideal situation. You can have loud neighbors, limited parking, nosey landlords, and so much more. Fortunately, I have great landlords and my neighbor I share a wall with is wonderful, but I do have an issue with some of the people a few units down from me. I live in a townhome-style complex, so everything is one story and each unit has its own small backyard. The backyards aren’t large enough for a dog to get enough exercise, so most of the dog owners in the complex regularly take their pups out for walks.
Kicker 102.5

Is It Illegal To Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Arkansas or Texas?

Is it illegal to bury your pet in your yard in Arkansas or Texas?. I am a pet owner and dogs are my preferred pet. But what do you do in the case of your beloved pet passing away? I had a rottweiler that we had to ut down after her battle with cancer. At the time we were at the vet's office and they offered to take care of her for me after her passing.
TEXAS STATE
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

2-year-old escapes from Lubbock daycare

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock mother is asking questions Wednesday after her 2-year-old child escaped a daycare. Kailey Vasquez, mother of 2-year old Kielan Williams, said her child was at recess at Teacher’s Touch Daycare in the 5200 block of 75th Street when he escaped the property. Kielan then wandered into a surrounding neighborhood where […]
LUBBOCK, TX
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
Slate

The Most Unexpected Consequence of the Texas Abortion Ban

In a third-floor medical suite with sweeping views of a Texas highway, staff members at Houston Women’s Reproductive Services are adapting to the new demands the state’s restrictive abortion law has placed on their jobs. They try to schedule every patient for a visit on the same day...
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Austin

This Austin suburb is Texas' No. 1 small city to start a business

When it comes to launching a business in Central Texas, Austin understandably draws the bulk of the attention. But entrepreneurs shouldn’t overlook one Austin suburb. Personal finance website WalletHub ranks Georgetown as the best small city in Texas for starting a business. The website classifies a small city as one with a population of 25,000 to 100,000.
AUSTIN, TX

