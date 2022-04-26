ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbour County, WV

Frost Advisory issued for Barbour, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Penuelas, Ponce by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 17:12:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Penuelas; Ponce FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 415 PM AST this afternoon for Penuelas and Ponce. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. However, another round of showers is expected in the next couple of hours and additional flood advisories could be issued if necessary. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Monona by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Monona WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MONONA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hillsborough, Pinellas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hillsborough; Pinellas FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Florida, including the following counties, Hillsborough and Pinellas. * WHEN...Until 700 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 456 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tampa, Citrus Park, Greater Carrollwood, Egypt Lake-Leto, Tampa International Airport, Greater Northdale, Keystone, Lake Magdalene, East Lake, Palm Harbor, Safety Harbor, West Park, Oldsmar, Town N Country, Westchase, Carrollwood and Raymond James Stadium. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arkansas, Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arkansas; Bradley; Calhoun; Clark; Clay; Cleburne; Cleveland; Columbia; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Faulkner; Garland; Grant; Greene; Hempstead; Hot Spring; Independence; Jackson; Jefferson; Lafayette; Lawrence; Lee; Lincoln; Lonoke; Miller; Mississippi; Monroe; Nevada; Ouachita; Phillips; Poinsett; Prairie; Pulaski; Randolph; Saline; Sharp; St. Francis; Union; White; Woodruff SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 165 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARKANSAS BRADLEY CALHOUN CLARK CLAY CLEBURNE CLEVELAND COLUMBIA CRAIGHEAD CRITTENDEN CROSS DALLAS DESHA DREW FAULKNER GARLAND GRANT GREENE HEMPSTEAD HOT SPRING INDEPENDENCE JACKSON JEFFERSON LAFAYETTE LAWRENCE LEE LINCOLN LONOKE MILLER MISSISSIPPI MONROE NEVADA OUACHITA PHILLIPS POINSETT PRAIRIE PULASKI RANDOLPH SALINE SHARP ST. FRANCIS UNION WHITE WOODRUFF
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Angelina, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Angelina; Cass; Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Upshur SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 165 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANGELINA CASS CHEROKEE GREGG HARRISON MARION NACOGDOCHES PANOLA RUSK SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY SMITH UPSHUR
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barton, Chase, Ellsworth, Harvey, Lincoln, Marion, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barton; Chase; Ellsworth; Harvey; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Reno; Rice; Russell; Saline WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Kansas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured light weight objects and make driving difficult for high profile vehicles.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to between 45 and 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northwestern Illinois. Target Area: Jackson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jo Daviess, northeastern Jackson and southeastern Dubuque Counties through 400 PM CDT At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Galena, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Galena around 340 PM CDT. Council Hill around 345 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Burt; Butler; Cass; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Douglas; Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Knox; Lancaster; Madison; Nemaha; Otoe; Pawnee; Pierce; Platte; Richardson; Saline; Sarpy; Saunders; Seward; Stanton; Thurston; Washington; Wayne WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Barnes, Cass, Western Walsh County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 13:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Western Walsh County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and North Dakota, including the following areas, in Minnesota, Clay, East Becker, East Marshall, East Polk, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Norman, North Beltrami, North Clearwater, Pennington, Red Lake, Roseau, South Beltrami, South Clearwater, West Becker, West Marshall and West Polk. In North Dakota, Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh, Eddy, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina, Ramsey, Steele, Towner, Traill and Western Walsh. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lafayette THE TORNADO WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL LAFAYETTE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for south central Wisconsin.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clay, East Becker, East Marshall, East Polk, Hubbard, Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Marshall; East Polk; Hubbard; Kittson; Lake Of The Woods; Mahnomen; Norman; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; South Beltrami; South Clearwater; West Becker; West Marshall; West Polk FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and North Dakota, including the following areas, in Minnesota, Clay, East Becker, East Marshall, East Polk, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Norman, North Beltrami, North Clearwater, Pennington, Red Lake, Roseau, South Beltrami, South Clearwater, West Becker, West Marshall and West Polk. In North Dakota, Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh, Eddy, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina, Ramsey, Steele, Towner, Traill and Western Walsh. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; De Soto; Lincoln; Red River; Union; Webster SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 165 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE BIENVILLE BOSSIER CADDO CLAIBORNE DE SOTO LINCOLN RED RIVER UNION WEBSTER
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Logan, Norton, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Graham; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON Northwest winds gusting 40 to 50 mph will continue for another few hours before becoming light and variable shortly after sunset. Wind gusts are not expected to exceed 58 mph, therefore the High Wind Warning will be allowed to expire on time.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 165 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MO . MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DUNKLIN PEMISCOT
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Cook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cook THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 163 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHICAGO, EVANSTON, LEMONT, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK, PARK FOREST, AND SCHAUMBURG.
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 14:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 13:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Moderate flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek at Blairstown. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. At 23.0 feet, Flooding occurs at the west approach to the N Highway bridge located 0.2 miles west of Blairstown. Flooding also occurs across B Highway near Big Creek which is several miles northwest of Blairstown. At 26.0 feet, Many farm levees along Big Creek are overtopped. Flooding of rural areas behind the levees occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 23.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Autauga, Bullock, Chilton, Coosa, Elmore, Lee, Macon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Autauga; Bullock; Chilton; Coosa; Elmore; Lee; Macon; Montgomery; Tallapoosa Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Autauga, Elmore, west central Lee, Chilton, central Bullock, Macon, southwestern Tallapoosa, northeastern Montgomery and southern Coosa Counties through 345 PM CDT At 312 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pooles Crossroads to Blue Ridge to near Aberfoil. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Northeastern Montgomery, Millbrook, Calera, Tuskegee, Clanton, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Union Springs, Jemison, Notasulga, Rockford, Equality, Milstead, Thorsby, Elmore, Coosada, Deatsville, Eclectic, Maplesville and Shorter. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

