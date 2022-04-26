ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyd County, KY

Frost Advisory issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 03:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Penuelas, Ponce by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 17:12:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Penuelas; Ponce FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 415 PM AST this afternoon for Penuelas and Ponce. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. However, another round of showers is expected in the next couple of hours and additional flood advisories could be issued if necessary. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hillsborough, Pinellas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hillsborough; Pinellas FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Florida, including the following counties, Hillsborough and Pinellas. * WHEN...Until 700 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 456 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tampa, Citrus Park, Greater Carrollwood, Egypt Lake-Leto, Tampa International Airport, Greater Northdale, Keystone, Lake Magdalene, East Lake, Palm Harbor, Safety Harbor, West Park, Oldsmar, Town N Country, Westchase, Carrollwood and Raymond James Stadium. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 14:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 13:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Moderate flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek at Blairstown. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. At 23.0 feet, Flooding occurs at the west approach to the N Highway bridge located 0.2 miles west of Blairstown. Flooding also occurs across B Highway near Big Creek which is several miles northwest of Blairstown. At 26.0 feet, Many farm levees along Big Creek are overtopped. Flooding of rural areas behind the levees occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 23.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cooper, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 00:13:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cooper; Saline The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Blackwater River at Valley City affecting Johnson MO and Pettis Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. For the Blackwater River...including Valley City, Blue Lick Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Petite Saline Creek...including Boonville...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Blackwater River near Blue Lick. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Cropland and pastures along the river flood. At 29.0 feet, Livestock in pastures along the river may be endangered. Extensive damage also occurs to cropland and pasture. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 23.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.6 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COOPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior and Southern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Mendocino Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Monona by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Monona WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MONONA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butte, Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Harding by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 14:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butte; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Harding; Hermosa Foot Hills; Northern Foot Hills; Northern Meade Co Plains; Oglala Lakota; Perkins; Rapid City; Southern Foot Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Barnes, Cass, Western Walsh County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 13:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Western Walsh County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and North Dakota, including the following areas, in Minnesota, Clay, East Becker, East Marshall, East Polk, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Norman, North Beltrami, North Clearwater, Pennington, Red Lake, Roseau, South Beltrami, South Clearwater, West Becker, West Marshall and West Polk. In North Dakota, Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh, Eddy, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina, Ramsey, Steele, Towner, Traill and Western Walsh. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Cook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cook THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 163 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHICAGO, EVANSTON, LEMONT, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK, PARK FOREST, AND SCHAUMBURG.
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:16:00 SST Expires: 2022-04-30 12:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The public is advised to take necessary precautions when driving due to hazardous driving road conditions and flooded roadways. Do not cross fast flowing water in streams and on roads. Mud and landslides are also possible along steep and mountainous areas as grounds become saturated. Target Area: Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 PM WHAT...Minor flooding resulting from heavy rainfall WHERE...Tutuila and Aunu`u WHEN...Through 12 PM IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall and runoff may cause elevated stream and drainage ditch levels. Ponding may occur on roads and low lying areas. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 1016 TAEAO ASO TOANA`I APERILA 30 2022 ...UA IAI LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA E OO I LE 12 Aoauli MAFUAAGA...O lologa ma tafega e mafua mai mamafa i timuga NOFOAGA...Tafuna ma Aunu`u TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le 12 Aoauli AAFIAGA...O timuga mamafa ma tafega e faatupulaia ai le siisii vave o auvai. E ono tutupu ai lologa i luga o aualatele ma nofoaga aafia gofie. Faamolemole faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA Faamolemole, ia faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. Aua ne`i savalia pe uia auvai ma aualatele o loo malosi ai tafega. E ono faatupula`ia sologa mai i mauga ona o le susu o le eleelee ua iai nei. Fa`amolemole, ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Jo Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jo Daviess The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Jo Daviess County in northwestern Illinois * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 332 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Aiken, or over Galena, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Council Hill around 345 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hendry; Inland Collier County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Collier and south central Hendry Counties through 415 PM EDT At 352 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hendry Correctional, or 14 miles east of Ave Maria, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ave Maria, Hendry Correctional, Miles City and Sunniland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Sarasota A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Charlotte and southern Sarasota Counties through 415 PM EDT At 346 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southwest of Port Charlotte. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include North Port, Placida, Rotonda, Gulf Cove, El Jobean and Grove City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Holmes, Jackson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Holmes; Jackson; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Jackson, southeastern Holmes and northeastern Washington Counties through 330 PM CDT At 259 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chipley. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chipley, Richter Crossroads, Chipley Municipal Airport, Holmes County Airport and Bahoma. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Gila County; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40-45 mph expected. * WHERE...Most of northern and central Arizona including the lower elevations of Yavapai County and northern Gila County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Burt; Butler; Cass; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Douglas; Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Knox; Lancaster; Madison; Nemaha; Otoe; Pawnee; Pierce; Platte; Richardson; Saline; Sarpy; Saunders; Seward; Stanton; Thurston; Washington; Wayne WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Early, Miller, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Early; Miller; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Miller, northeastern Seminole and southeastern Early Counties through 445 PM EDT At 416 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Donalsonville, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Colquitt, Donalsonville, Centerville, Jakin, Killarney, Enterprise, Harmony Church Rd/hwy 45 and Mayhaw. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
DECATUR COUNTY, GA

