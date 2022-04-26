ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Frost Advisory issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Perry, Vinton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Penuelas, Ponce by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 17:12:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Penuelas; Ponce FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 415 PM AST this afternoon for Penuelas and Ponce. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. However, another round of showers is expected in the next couple of hours and additional flood advisories could be issued if necessary. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hillsborough, Pinellas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hillsborough; Pinellas FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Florida, including the following counties, Hillsborough and Pinellas. * WHEN...Until 700 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 456 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tampa, Citrus Park, Greater Carrollwood, Egypt Lake-Leto, Tampa International Airport, Greater Northdale, Keystone, Lake Magdalene, East Lake, Palm Harbor, Safety Harbor, West Park, Oldsmar, Town N Country, Westchase, Carrollwood and Raymond James Stadium. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 14:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 13:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Moderate flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek at Blairstown. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. At 23.0 feet, Flooding occurs at the west approach to the N Highway bridge located 0.2 miles west of Blairstown. Flooding also occurs across B Highway near Big Creek which is several miles northwest of Blairstown. At 26.0 feet, Many farm levees along Big Creek are overtopped. Flooding of rural areas behind the levees occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 23.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cooper, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 00:13:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cooper; Saline The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Blackwater River at Valley City affecting Johnson MO and Pettis Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. For the Blackwater River...including Valley City, Blue Lick Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Petite Saline Creek...including Boonville...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Blackwater River near Blue Lick. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Cropland and pastures along the river flood. At 29.0 feet, Livestock in pastures along the river may be endangered. Extensive damage also occurs to cropland and pasture. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 23.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.6 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COOPER COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vinton County, OH
County
Athens County, OH
City
Perry, OH
County
Meigs County, OH
County
Gallia County, OH
County
Jackson County, OH
County
Lawrence County, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
City
Vinton, OH
State
West Virginia State
City
Jackson, OH
City
Athens, OH
County
Perry County, OH
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior and Southern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northwestern Illinois. Target Area: Jackson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jo Daviess, northeastern Jackson and southeastern Dubuque Counties through 400 PM CDT At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Galena, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Galena around 340 PM CDT. Council Hill around 345 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barton, Chase, Ellsworth, Harvey, Lincoln, Marion, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barton; Chase; Ellsworth; Harvey; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Reno; Rice; Russell; Saline WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Kansas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured light weight objects and make driving difficult for high profile vehicles.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frost Advisory#Vinton Frost Advisory
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:16:00 SST Expires: 2022-04-30 12:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The public is advised to take necessary precautions when driving due to hazardous driving road conditions and flooded roadways. Do not cross fast flowing water in streams and on roads. Mud and landslides are also possible along steep and mountainous areas as grounds become saturated. Target Area: Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 PM WHAT...Minor flooding resulting from heavy rainfall WHERE...Tutuila and Aunu`u WHEN...Through 12 PM IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall and runoff may cause elevated stream and drainage ditch levels. Ponding may occur on roads and low lying areas. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 1016 TAEAO ASO TOANA`I APERILA 30 2022 ...UA IAI LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA E OO I LE 12 Aoauli MAFUAAGA...O lologa ma tafega e mafua mai mamafa i timuga NOFOAGA...Tafuna ma Aunu`u TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le 12 Aoauli AAFIAGA...O timuga mamafa ma tafega e faatupulaia ai le siisii vave o auvai. E ono tutupu ai lologa i luga o aualatele ma nofoaga aafia gofie. Faamolemole faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA Faamolemole, ia faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. Aua ne`i savalia pe uia auvai ma aualatele o loo malosi ai tafega. E ono faatupula`ia sologa mai i mauga ona o le susu o le eleelee ua iai nei. Fa`amolemole, ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Gila County; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40-45 mph expected. * WHERE...Most of northern and central Arizona including the lower elevations of Yavapai County and northern Gila County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lafayette The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 341 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Council Hill, or near Galena, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Shullsburg, New Diggings and Lead Mine. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 13:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-30 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Umatilla, northwestern Union, southeastern Benton and southern Walla Walla Counties through 245 PM PDT At 150 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wallula to near Bingham Springs to near Starkey. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kennewick, Walla Walla, Hermiston, Pendleton, La Grande, Meacham, College Place, Milton-Freewater, Athena, Island City, Weston, Adams, Prescott, Imbler, Helix, Summerville, Thorn Hollow, Tollgate, Lehman Hot Springs and Kamela. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Autauga, Bullock, Chilton, Coosa, Elmore, Lee, Macon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Autauga; Bullock; Chilton; Coosa; Elmore; Lee; Macon; Montgomery; Tallapoosa Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Autauga, Elmore, west central Lee, Chilton, central Bullock, Macon, southwestern Tallapoosa, northeastern Montgomery and southern Coosa Counties through 345 PM CDT At 312 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pooles Crossroads to Blue Ridge to near Aberfoil. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Northeastern Montgomery, Millbrook, Calera, Tuskegee, Clanton, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Union Springs, Jemison, Notasulga, Rockford, Equality, Milstead, Thorsby, Elmore, Coosada, Deatsville, Eclectic, Maplesville and Shorter. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Cook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cook THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 163 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHICAGO, EVANSTON, LEMONT, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK, PARK FOREST, AND SCHAUMBURG.
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Burt; Butler; Cass; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Douglas; Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Knox; Lancaster; Madison; Nemaha; Otoe; Pawnee; Pierce; Platte; Richardson; Saline; Sarpy; Saunders; Seward; Stanton; Thurston; Washington; Wayne WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Barnes, Cass, Western Walsh County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 13:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Western Walsh County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and North Dakota, including the following areas, in Minnesota, Clay, East Becker, East Marshall, East Polk, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Norman, North Beltrami, North Clearwater, Pennington, Red Lake, Roseau, South Beltrami, South Clearwater, West Becker, West Marshall and West Polk. In North Dakota, Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh, Eddy, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina, Ramsey, Steele, Towner, Traill and Western Walsh. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to between 45 and 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Logan, Norton, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Graham; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON Northwest winds gusting 40 to 50 mph will continue for another few hours before becoming light and variable shortly after sunset. Wind gusts are not expected to exceed 58 mph, therefore the High Wind Warning will be allowed to expire on time.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arkansas, Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arkansas; Bradley; Calhoun; Clark; Clay; Cleburne; Cleveland; Columbia; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Faulkner; Garland; Grant; Greene; Hempstead; Hot Spring; Independence; Jackson; Jefferson; Lafayette; Lawrence; Lee; Lincoln; Lonoke; Miller; Mississippi; Monroe; Nevada; Ouachita; Phillips; Poinsett; Prairie; Pulaski; Randolph; Saline; Sharp; St. Francis; Union; White; Woodruff SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 165 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARKANSAS BRADLEY CALHOUN CLARK CLAY CLEBURNE CLEVELAND COLUMBIA CRAIGHEAD CRITTENDEN CROSS DALLAS DESHA DREW FAULKNER GARLAND GRANT GREENE HEMPSTEAD HOT SPRING INDEPENDENCE JACKSON JEFFERSON LAFAYETTE LAWRENCE LEE LINCOLN LONOKE MILLER MISSISSIPPI MONROE NEVADA OUACHITA PHILLIPS POINSETT PRAIRIE PULASKI RANDOLPH SALINE SHARP ST. FRANCIS UNION WHITE WOODRUFF
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy, Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 09:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Steele; Towner; Traill FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and North Dakota, including the following areas, in Minnesota, Clay, East Becker, East Marshall, East Polk, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Norman, North Beltrami, North Clearwater, Pennington, Red Lake, Roseau, South Beltrami, South Clearwater, West Becker, West Marshall and West Polk. In North Dakota, Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh, Eddy, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina, Ramsey, Steele, Towner, Traill and Western Walsh. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
BENSON COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy