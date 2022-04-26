Frost Advisory issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 00:13:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cooper; Saline The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Blackwater River at Valley City affecting Johnson MO and Pettis Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. For the Blackwater River...including Valley City, Blue Lick Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Petite Saline Creek...including Boonville...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Blackwater River near Blue Lick. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Cropland and pastures along the river flood. At 29.0 feet, Livestock in pastures along the river may be endangered. Extensive damage also occurs to cropland and pasture. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 23.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.6 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

COOPER COUNTY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO