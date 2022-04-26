Frost Advisory issued for Morgan, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hillsborough; Pinellas FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Florida, including the following counties, Hillsborough and Pinellas. * WHEN...Until 700 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 456 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tampa, Citrus Park, Greater Carrollwood, Egypt Lake-Leto, Tampa International Airport, Greater Northdale, Keystone, Lake Magdalene, East Lake, Palm Harbor, Safety Harbor, West Park, Oldsmar, Town N Country, Westchase, Carrollwood and Raymond James Stadium. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
