ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, OH

Frost Advisory issued for Morgan, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hillsborough, Pinellas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hillsborough; Pinellas FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Florida, including the following counties, Hillsborough and Pinellas. * WHEN...Until 700 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 456 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tampa, Citrus Park, Greater Carrollwood, Egypt Lake-Leto, Tampa International Airport, Greater Northdale, Keystone, Lake Magdalene, East Lake, Palm Harbor, Safety Harbor, West Park, Oldsmar, Town N Country, Westchase, Carrollwood and Raymond James Stadium. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Penuelas, Ponce by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 17:12:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Penuelas; Ponce FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 415 PM AST this afternoon for Penuelas and Ponce. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. However, another round of showers is expected in the next couple of hours and additional flood advisories could be issued if necessary. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cooper by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 09:55:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cooper The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Blackwater River at Valley City affecting Johnson MO and Pettis Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. For the Blackwater River...including Valley City, Blue Lick Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Petite Saline Creek...including Boonville...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Petite Saline Creek near Boonville. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Low lying woodlands and fields near the creek flood. At 19.5 feet, The creek floods U Highway about 4 miles southeast of Boonville. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 5.5 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COOPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Holmes, Jackson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Holmes; Jackson; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Jackson, southeastern Holmes and northeastern Washington Counties through 330 PM CDT At 259 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chipley. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chipley, Richter Crossroads, Chipley Municipal Airport, Holmes County Airport and Bahoma. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Morgan County, OH
State
Ohio State
County
Washington County, OH
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
City
Morgan Township, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Pettis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 06:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Johnson; Pettis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Blackwater River at Valley City affecting Johnson MO and Pettis Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. For the Blackwater River...including Valley City, Blue Lick Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Petite Saline Creek...including Boonville...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Blackwater River at Valley City. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Woodlands and farm fields along the river begin to flood. At 25.0 feet, County Highway E near Valley City and Highway 23 near the Perry State Wildlife Area are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 25.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.5 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon 7pm 7pm 7pm Blackwater River Valley City 22.0 25.7 Sat 2pm 25.3 17.5 12.4
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior and Southern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern West Virginia#Frost Advisory
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lafayette The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 334 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Cuba City, or 8 miles south of Platteville, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Elk Grove and Platte Mounds. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Mendocino Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:16:00 SST Expires: 2022-04-30 12:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The public is advised to take necessary precautions when driving due to hazardous driving road conditions and flooded roadways. Do not cross fast flowing water in streams and on roads. Mud and landslides are also possible along steep and mountainous areas as grounds become saturated. Target Area: Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 PM WHAT...Minor flooding resulting from heavy rainfall WHERE...Tutuila and Aunu`u WHEN...Through 12 PM IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall and runoff may cause elevated stream and drainage ditch levels. Ponding may occur on roads and low lying areas. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 1016 TAEAO ASO TOANA`I APERILA 30 2022 ...UA IAI LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA E OO I LE 12 Aoauli MAFUAAGA...O lologa ma tafega e mafua mai mamafa i timuga NOFOAGA...Tafuna ma Aunu`u TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le 12 Aoauli AAFIAGA...O timuga mamafa ma tafega e faatupulaia ai le siisii vave o auvai. E ono tutupu ai lologa i luga o aualatele ma nofoaga aafia gofie. Faamolemole faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA Faamolemole, ia faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. Aua ne`i savalia pe uia auvai ma aualatele o loo malosi ai tafega. E ono faatupula`ia sologa mai i mauga ona o le susu o le eleelee ua iai nei. Fa`amolemole, ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barton, Chase, Ellsworth, Harvey, Lincoln, Marion, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barton; Chase; Ellsworth; Harvey; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Reno; Rice; Russell; Saline WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Kansas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured light weight objects and make driving difficult for high profile vehicles.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butte, Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Harding by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 14:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butte; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Harding; Hermosa Foot Hills; Northern Foot Hills; Northern Meade Co Plains; Oglala Lakota; Perkins; Rapid City; Southern Foot Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Sarasota A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Charlotte and southern Sarasota Counties through 415 PM EDT At 346 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southwest of Port Charlotte. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include North Port, Placida, Rotonda, Gulf Cove, El Jobean and Grove City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Gila County; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40-45 mph expected. * WHERE...Most of northern and central Arizona including the lower elevations of Yavapai County and northern Gila County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 13:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-30 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Harney County; Malheur County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Harney and northwestern Malheur Counties through 245 PM MDT/145 PM PDT/ At 210 PM MDT/110 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Crane, or 21 miles southeast of Burns, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Buchanan around 130 PM PDT. Coleman Mountain, Stinkingwater Pass and Dunnean around 140 PM PDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
HARNEY COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Early, Miller, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Early; Miller; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Miller, northeastern Seminole and southeastern Early Counties through 445 PM EDT At 416 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Donalsonville, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Colquitt, Donalsonville, Centerville, Jakin, Killarney, Enterprise, Harmony Church Rd/hwy 45 and Mayhaw. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to between 45 and 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Burt; Butler; Cass; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Douglas; Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Knox; Lancaster; Madison; Nemaha; Otoe; Pawnee; Pierce; Platte; Richardson; Saline; Sarpy; Saunders; Seward; Stanton; Thurston; Washington; Wayne WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Logan, Norton, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Graham; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON Northwest winds gusting 40 to 50 mph will continue for another few hours before becoming light and variable shortly after sunset. Wind gusts are not expected to exceed 58 mph, therefore the High Wind Warning will be allowed to expire on time.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy