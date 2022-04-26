ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Asteroid will soar past earth today and will be even CLOSER than the moon – watch it live

By Harry Pettit
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TaZ6x_0fKbbFJ900

ASTRONOMERS have shared an image of an asteroid spotted at the last minute ahead of a close flyby with Earth later today.

About the size of a school bus, the space rock poses no threat to Earth but will soar nearer to our planet than the Moon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lRZS4_0fKbbFJ900
The asteroid 2022 HB1 is highlighted with a white arrow in this image shared by the Virtual Telescope Project in Italy Credit: VTP

The object has been added to Nasa's "Close Approaches" database under the moniker 2022 HB1.

It was photographed by astronomers at the Virtual Telescope Project ahead of its approach at 10:52 p.m. UK time (17:52 EST) tonight.

"The near-Earth Asteroid will have a very close, but safe, encounter with us," Gianluca Masi, who heads up the project, said.

It's one of the thousands of near-Earth objects (NEOs) that are being tracked by experts 24/7.

They hope to provide us with an early warning if a space rock shifts onto a collision course with our planet.

Any object that comes within 4.65 million miles of us is considered "potentially hazardous" by cautious space organisations.

According to Nasa, 2022 HB1 is up to 21 metres long and travelling at 14 kilometres a second.

It will careen within 200,000 kilometres of Earth – about half the distance between our planet and the Moon.

That's a pretty close shave in space terms, although there's no suggestion that the asteroid has any chance of hitting us.

Even if it did collide with our planet, the space rock would pose no threat as it is small enough to safely burn up in the atmosphere.

The Virtual Telescope Project is hosting a live stream of the flyby on its website that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. UK time (14:30 EST).

It's one of half a dozen asteroids expected to make close approaches to our planet this week.

Fortunately, none of the asteroids being tracked by Nasa are thought to pose any danger to us.

Astronomers are currently tracking 2,000 asteroids, comets and other objects that could one day threaten our pale blue dot, and new ones are discovered every day.

Earth hasn't seen an asteroid of apocalyptic scale since the space rock that wiped out the dinosaurs 66million years ago.

However, smaller objects capable of flattening an entire city crash into Earth every so often.

One a few hundred metres across devastated 800-square miles of forest near Tunguska in Siberia on June 30, 1908.

Fortunately, Nasa doesn't believe any of the NEOs it keeps an eye on are on a collision course with our planet.

That could change in the coming months or years, however, as the space agency frequently revises objects' predicted trajectories.

"Nasa knows of no asteroid or comet currently on a collision course with Earth, so the probability of a major collision is quite small," Nasa says.

"In fact, as best as we can tell, no large object is likely to strike the Earth any time in the next several hundred years."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VbvSn_0fKbbFJ900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AfYo9_0fKbbFJ900

Even if one were to hit our planet, the vast majority of asteroids would not wipe out life as we know it.

"Global catastrophes" are only triggered when objects larger than 900 metres across smash into Earth, according to Nasa.

  • Get all the latest Science news
  • Keep up-to-date with the top Space & Astronomy stories
  • All the latest Archaelogy news from dinosaurs to Ancient artefacts

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 8

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Asteroids#Near Earth Asteroid
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Vicksburg Post

GREAT BALLS OF FIRE: Fireball spotted in Vicksburg spanned three states, NASA confirms

There’s no need to call the “Men in Black” to Vicksburg after all. It wasn’t an extraterrestrial life form, a meth lab gone bad or a piece of SpaceX equipment that survived re-entry to the earth’s atmosphere — the ‘loud sound’ and fireball reported in the sky Wednesday morning was a meteor, as confirmed by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
VICKSBURG, MS
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Turkey Have Discovered The Largest Underground City In The World

The 49 rooms unearthed in the subterranean city of Matiate make up only three percent of its estimated total area. The Turkish town of Midyat has such a rich history that it practically serves as an open-air museum. Now, archaeologists have discovered a completely different history hidden beneath the foundations of the ancient town — the world’s largest underground city.
WORLD
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Chinese Writing Mentions a Celestial Event Which Might Be the Oldest Known Reference to a Potential Aurora

Historians are not only known to record historical events, but are also keen observers of the sky, or so it says. Chinese historical documents, which told the history of China from the earliest legendary time to the 4th century BCE, mentions in its text a celestial phenomenon that turns out to be the oldest known reference to a potential aurora.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

The April 30 solar eclipse: When, where and what to expect.

As the new moon passes across our sun April 30, we will get a rare treat: a solar eclipse. Solar eclipses happen when the moon blocks at least a part of the sun, from Earth's perspective. In this case, the moon will bite off as much as 64% of the sun, depending on where you are standing, making this a partial solar eclipse, according to NASA.
ASTRONOMY
WKRG News 5

Dashcam shows fireball across sky in Mississippi

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – NASA and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) confirmed that a fireball could be heard in South Mississippi on Wednesday, April 27. NASA believes the meteor was about a foot in diameter, weighing about 90 pounds. Officials believe it traveled parallel to the Mississippi River at about 55,000 miles per […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
410K+
Followers
21K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy