My first thought upon seeing the Moto G Stylus 5G was how much it reminded me of the Motorola Edge+, which I recently reviewed. Fresh out of the box, the two are nearly identical in appearance. However, the G Stylus has some extra tricks up its sleeve, one of which is the fact that it has a built-in stylus that invites comparisons to Samsung’s S22 Ultra. The other is a very affordable price tag. The question is, can such a low-cost smartphone offer an experience that compares to such flagship devices?

