ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

No-fault evictions: 200,000 renters in England served notices in three years

By Robert Booth and Jem Bartholomew
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JoUqB_0fKbaWAt00

More than 200,000 private renters in England have been served eviction notices without doing anything wrong in the three years since the government first promised to ban the practice, housing campaigners have claimed.

Every seven minutes, a tenant has been landed with a no-fault eviction notice since Theresa May’s Conservative government first committed to scrap them in April 2019, according to research by Shelter, the housing charity.

Tenants have told of the shock, stress and thousands of pounds of unexpected bills caused by the practice, which means private renters can be evicted with two months’ notice and without the landlord giving a reason.

Related: About 700,000 renters served with ‘no-fault’ eviction notices since start of pandemic

Tenants groups representing England’s 4.5m private renting households have become increasingly frustrated at ministers’ repeated failures to deliver on promises to end the practice in 2019 and 2021.

“It’s appalling that every seven minutes another private renter is slapped with a no-fault eviction notice despite the government promising to scrap these grossly unfair evictions three years ago,” said Polly Neate, the chief executive of Shelter. “It’s no wonder many renters feel forgotten. Millions of private renters are living in limbo – never truly able to settle – in case their landlord kicks them out on a whim.”

The charity polled private renters this month and asked how many had received the section 21 eviction notices. It extrapolated the responses to estimate that more than 200 renters in England are being hit by the practice a day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbPIG_0fKbaWAt00
Andrew Shaw, 34, was served with an eviction notice in the home he lived with his wife and children, aged four and one. Photograph: Andrew Shaw

The latest estimates around the impact of the practice come before next month’s Queen’s speech, which the government said on Tuesday will “set out reforms to make renting fairer for all, including by banning section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions as soon as possible”.

Karen Wake, 61, has been hit by no-fault evictions three times. The most recent notice will remove her from her East Sussex home which she rented three years ago, not only because of its open plan living area, French doors and wood burner, but because it was advertised as a “long-term let”. In March, she was given two months to move out.

“It’s a shock, I’m back into the renting circus.”

Worst of all is the feeling of having no control over her destiny, said Wake, who has been forced to spend about £1,500 on moving costs. A section 21 could arrive at any time.

“I’m in my 60s, I could be doing this for the rest of my life,” she said.

Also affected is Andrew Shaw, a 34-year-old IT worker who rented a house in Bedfordshire for three years. His children, aged one and four, had their own rooms and Shaw grew pumpkins and peas in the garden. But in October, when Shaw received a section 21 notice, “my heart stopped beating for a second”, he said. “I was really stressed. It felt like when you have a really big exam, you can feel it in your chest.”

The family found a new house but the rent costs £350 more a month.

“There’s no more savings,” he said.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am

A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: “Our private rented sector white paper will set out reforms to make renting fairer for all, including by banning section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions as soon as possible.

“We are also providing a £22bn package of support to help households with rising costs. This includes putting an average of £1,000 more a year into the pockets of working families via universal credit and direct support for bills.”


Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tenants face misery of no-fault eviction ‘every seven minutes’ after government broke pledge to act

A tenant suffers the misery of a no-fault eviction every seven minutes after the government broke its pledge to outlaw the practice, campaigners say.It is exactly three years since ministers vowed to stop landlords kicking private renters out of their homes for no reason – and with only eight weeks’ notice.One year ago, a Renters’ Reform Bill was promised as soon as the Covid crisis eased, but no legislation has followed, with the parliamentary session due to end this week.Now the charity Shelter has discovered that nearly 230,000 tenants have been served with a no-fault eviction notice since April 2019...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Households at risk of homelessness after no-fault evictions up by 37%

The number of privately renting households at risk of becoming homeless after being served a so-called “no-fault” eviction notice is up by more than a third from before the coronavirus pandemic, figures show.Some 5,260 households were threatened with homelessness after receiving a Section 21 notice in the run-up to Christmas, according to figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).This is up 18.5% from the previous quarter and a rise of 37.3% compared with the same period in 2019.When the coronavirus pandemic hit in early 2020, measures were introduced to protect tenants in the private rental system from losing their...
HOMELESS
BBC

'No-fault' evictions: Renters say stress is making them ill

In the past three years, some 227,000 private renters in England have had their tenancies ended with no explanation, a new YouGov poll has suggested. The government says it is committed to banning the controversial practice of "no fault" evictions after an eviction ban was put in place during the pandemic, but ended in May 2021.
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theresa May
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Asylum seeker who stabbed six people before being shot dead made 72 calls for help before attack

An asylum seeker who stabbed six people before being shot dead by police made more than 70 calls seeking help from the Home Office and other organisations.Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, was one of hundreds of asylum seekers moved into hotels in Glasgow at the start of the coronavirus lockdown.It is understood he had contacted the Home Office, the housing and social care provider Mears, and the charity Migrant Help 72 times about his health and accommodation in the period leading up to the attack in June 2020.An internal Home Office evaluation, seen by the BBC, said his calls “should have...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Renters#Landlord#Uk#Conservative#Shelter
Daily Mail

Frail elderly mother is left screaming in pain as she waited TEN hours for an ambulance ‘which should have arrived within 18 minutes’ after her desperate son was told ‘there were none available’

A frail and elderly mother was left screaming in pain as she waited 10 hours for an ambulance as the appalling wait times for emergency care continue to be laid bare. Stuart Donald was alerted by his mother's care provider at North Lincolnshire Council that she had pushed the emergency button on her lifeline alarm that she wears around her neck after being unable to get out of bed.
HEALTH
BBC

Disabled people hit hard by rising energy bills

Rising energy prices will affect everyone, but disabled people and unpaid carers have told BBC Scotland they face additional struggles. George Cook, a kidney patient who lives in Aberlour, Moray, has dialysis treatment at home three days a week - with the life-saving machine he uses adding to his already high electricity costs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

More than half of disabled people ‘depressed or hopeless’ about finances

More than half of disabled people feel “anxious, depressed or hopeless” about financial worries and problems, research suggests.Leonard Cheshire warned that the pressure on disabled people’s budgets will be “seismic” as the cost of living crisis continues over the coming months, calling for Government support.Disabled people are eating cold food and washing in cold water to cope with financial pressures, while others are having to wear allergy masks inside as they cannot afford to run the air filters they need for their condition.Some people are also missing rent payments already due to rising costs, the charity said.The financial difficulties disabled...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
The Independent

Doctors reveal probable cause of mysterious child hepatitis

A total of 111 cases of sudden Hepatitis in children have been identified within the UK with “increasing” evidence that the problem is linked to a virus called adenovirus. The UK Health Security Agency has said it cannot rule out other causes such as Covid, which it is also investigating but that adenovirus had been indentified within 40 out of the 53 cases so far tested for it. Out of the cases identified within the UK a total of 81 are of children in England, 14 in Scotland, 11 in Wales and five in Northern Ireland, with the majority...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Guardian

Dorset ospreys produce egg for first time in 200 years

A pair of ospreys have made the first breeding attempt in southern England for almost 200 years. Conservationists are delighted that a pair of the birds at Poole Harbour, Dorset, have produced an egg, which they are guarding at a nest in a secret location. Thanks to nest cameras, viewers can watch the female osprey incubate her egg on a livestream.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Life in Scotland is getting worse, say young LGBT+ people

Life for LGBT+ young people in Scotland is “worse now than it has been for a long time”, according to a report that highlights growing concerns about homophobia in public spaces, bullying in schools and transphobic media coverage. The five-yearly report from the campaigning and advocacy group LGBT...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Travellers could lose summer holidays as minister warns of ‘unprecedented surge’ in passport applications

UK travellers could lose out on holidays this summer because of an “unprecedented” surge in passport applications.Those hoping to travel abroad have been warned to renew their passports “as soon as possible” by Home Office minister Kevin Foster, who said a million passport applications were received in the last month alone.“To put that into context, we usually deal with seven million in a whole year,” he told MPs.“We would advise people this is a very, virtually unprecedented surge in demand, and if people are planning to travel this summer we would advise them to get their application in as soon...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Labour calls for emergency budget over cost of living crisis

Labour is calling for an emergency budget to bring forward more measures to tackle the cost of living crisis. Surges in fuel, energy and food prices are hitting people's pockets, with inflation running at a 30-year high. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told the BBC's Sunday Morning show the government's...
INCOME TAX
BBC

Covid: Tain family ends more than two years self isolation

Two seven-year-old twins have finally emerged from Covid lockdown to be reunited with family they have not seen in more than two years. Brother and sister Orin and Olivia Arthur have Pompe disease, which affects organs such as the heart and lungs. They have been shielding with their parents at...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

The Guardian

255K+
Followers
67K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy