Let’s end April with a barrage of great deals, shall we? For a limited time (Saturday only, and until stock sells out), Woot is offering solid discounts on both the standard Nintendo Switch (the non-OLED version) and the smaller, cheaper Switch Lite, and if you make your purchase through the Woot app (iOS, Android — just open the following Woot links on your phone and they will redirect), you’ll get up to $20 off. Not too shabby! Really, any price drop whatsoever on Nintendo hardware is rare, so jump on this if you’ve been considering the investment.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 HOURS AGO