Iowans make food packages for Ukraine

Joanna Robbins
4d ago
I understand that Ukraine needs help but so does our people in Iowa....other states are helping their people...NOT IOWA....TIME TO START VOTING AND VOTE OUR GOVERNOR OUT
Reply(1)
7
Ray
4d ago
All she has done was promote her parties agenda at Iowans cost. She withheld covid relief funds and the the funds deemed for storm damage repair. She has sent our law inforcement personal to a different state and Iowans foot the bill. She needs replaced.
Reply
4
The Legal Age You Can Leave a Child Home Alone in Iowa May Surprise You
How old were you when your parents left you alone for the first time?. Chances are if you're over 40, your parents were probably a little more lenient about the age a kid can be left home alone. Today, I feel parents are a bit more strict about that number.
KCCI.com
Grassley asks for investigation into Iowa post office
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley is calling for an investigation into an Iowa post office. According to KCRG, two employees at the Cedar Rapid's United States Postal Service claimed their co-workers made sexual comments about them on a daily basis. Now USPS says it's investigating all...
KCCI.com
Three Iowans among Biden’s commuted sentences
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — President Joe Biden has granted three pardons and commuted the sentences of 75 people, including three Iowans. The Associated Press reports these first pardons of Biden’s term and the commuted sentences come as the White House is launching job training and reentry programs for people in prison or for those who have recently been released.
Iowa Is The First In The Country To Require This At Gas Stations
If you're unfamiliar with E15 gas, you're about to get acquainted with it. Iowa is the first state in the U.S to now require that gas stations have pumps that sell gas with 15% ethanol. E15 gas is a blend of 15% ethanol and 85% unleaded gasoline. According to Mototrend...
4th stimulus check 2022 schedule – New $1,200 direct payments to be sent out in WEEKS – see if you’ll get the cash
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
americanmilitarynews.com
Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops
The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
McCarthy says Russia 'probably' wouldn't have invaded Ukraine if Biden administration had sent arms sooner
The California Republican contended that if weapons had been transported to Ukraine earlier, then "thousands of lives" could have been spared.
Stimulus Check Update: Governor Wants to Fast Track Payments
Colorado Governor Jared Polis cited the "impacts of inflation and the cost of living" as reasons for the tax rebate program.
FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota
Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
Is This Small Iowa Town the Most Corrupt in the Entire State?
It's a town of fewer than 1,000 people but it's been dubbed the "Chicago of the Great Plains". What makes this small town in Iowa so corrupt? If you look at its recent history, it's a little bit of everything. Located in Emmet County, lies the town of Armstrong. With...
NBC News
Mexico president on Trump remarks: Don't vote for politicians who 'mistreated' them
MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday urged U.S. Latinos not to vote in November’s midterm elections for politicians who have “mistreated” them, in response to a comment by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump boasted at a rally in...
Iowa Based Grocery Store Plans to “Demote” Hundreds of Employees
News broke on Wednesday that even more changes were coming to an Iowa-based grocery store. Hy-Vee officials announced that more changes would be coming to the retail giant this year. In March, news broke that many Hy-Vee employees were quietly being laid off. Reports said that these occurred in the marketing and information and technology departments.
3 News Now
Iowa reports truck-washing business caught red-handed dumping waste
A Mason City truck-washing business was caught by a state environmental officer illegally dumping diluted corn oil on the ground when the officer went to the site to follow up on the business’ illegal dumping of a green agricultural chemical the day before, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources administrative order that imposed a $10,000 fine on the company.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man may be linked to 2 Iowa cold cases
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot
Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
KCCI.com
125-year-old Iowa church saved from demolition
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Marion church building devastated by the 2020 derecho will get new life. The building in Uptown was originally home to Marion Methodist Church until they moved to their new facility, KCRG reports. Then, about a year before the derecho, the congregation from the Pentecostals of Greater Cedar Rapids moved in. Since the storm, the church has sat empty.
Iowa woman sentenced for intent to distribute meth
An Iowa woman who possessed with intent to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced on April 25 to five years in federal prison.
Is it Legal to Bury a Beloved Pet in Your Yard in Iowa?
No one ever wants to be faced with the death of a beloved furry companion. Unfortunately, it happens. When it does, you very well could want to have a small ceremony, followed by a backyard burial. But can you legally do this?. I was inspired to dive into Iowa when...
Trump Touts His Intelligence at Ohio Rally: 'Now They Don't Call Me Stupid'
The former president referenced scoring well on a cognitive test in 2018, which is designed to detect whether a person has early stages of dementia.
US debated canceling a secret visit to Ukraine after Zelenskyy let slip that Blinken was traveling to Kyiv, report says
US officials were caught off guard when President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that two top US officials were to visit Kyiv, NBC News reported.
Comments / 7