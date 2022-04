A bill that would eliminate medical co-pays for people incarcerated in Louisiana prisons was up for debate in a Wednesday committee meeting at the Louisiana legislature. But a vote was deferred to allow the bill’s sponsor and the Department of Public Safety and Corrections officials to work on a compromise — which could result in co-pays being reduced or waived when people have limited money in their prison accounts but not eliminated altogether.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 24 DAYS AGO