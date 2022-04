Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,. .THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to. 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds. 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly...