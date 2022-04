Here's a new game to have on your radar: feather bowling. The Belgian game (more on that later), is the center piece of a 7,000-square-foot expansion at Randolph Beer in DUMBO. Owner Dave Plate has been trying to import the one-of-a-kind game to this side of the Atlantic for years and, after a pandemic that halted his original plans to lease out a waterfront flagship in Williamsburg, he was able to secure the empty space next door to his bar, now home to two 72-feet-long and 9-feet-wide feather bowling courts.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO