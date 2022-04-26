ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

School founded by slave trader Edward Colston to be re-named ‘Collegiate’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eS75Y_0fKbXwtC00

A school set up more than 300 years ago by slave trader Edward Colston is to be renamed “Collegiate”, its governors have announced.

The Bristol private school, which was founded in 1710, announced in December last year it would be changing its name from Colston’s School.

The school, which charges more than £15,000 a year for upper school students, joins a number of Bristol institutions who have sought to distance themselves from the controversial merchant.

A statue of Colston in the city was pulled down by demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest in June 2020 and dumped in the harbour.

On Tuesday, the school announced it had chosen the name Collegiate, or more formally “Collegiate School, Bristol”, out of hundreds of suggestions from students, parents, staff and alumni.

It will switch to the new name from September 2022.

The schools governors said Collegiate, which means a collection of colleges or campuses, was a “strong contender” because of the school’s history.

In 1991, the school merged with the Collegiate School in Winterbourne, becoming co-educational after nearly three centuries as a boys’ school.

For a time it was known as “Colston’s Collegiate”.

The governors emphasised that the change of name was not an attempt to change or deny the school’s history and its links to the slave trade.

Chair of the board Nick Baker said: “We believe it is important that students attending the school continue to be taught about the school’s history – specifically, Edward Colston’s involvement in the transatlantic slave trade.

“In order to assist with this, some historical aspects of the school, for example the crest and motto, will be retained and explained, rather than removed.”

Head teacher Jeremy McCullough said: “Increasingly our student and parental body reflect the diverse nature of Bristol and we want to continue to work with our local communities in order to widen access to our school as much as possible.

“We believe that moving forwards with this new name will help us to become an ever more inclusive and welcoming community.”

A survey on whether the school’s name should be changed received more than 2,500 responses – including 1,096 from the general public.

More than four in five (81%) of the members of the public who took part in the survey said the school should retain the name of Colston’s.

But analysis of responses members the school’s community, such as pupils, alumni and staff, showed that they were more inclined to see a change in the name of the school as a positive step.

Referring to the choice of new name, Mr Baker said: “Collegiate not only represents the inclusive nature of the school, but the way in which the different sections of the school and the school community work together.

“Our nursery, junior school, senior school and sixth form all work together for the collective good, so too the school with our parents, former pupils and its wider community.”

In November 2020, Colston’s Girls’ School in Bristol announced it would become Montpelier High School after a vote with current students and staff.

Music venue Colston Hall is now named the Bristol Beacon, the Colston Tower is now the Beacon Tower, while a number of other monuments and streets may see their names changed.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

Mikel Arteta expects further twists in race for top four

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes the race for a spot in next season’s Champions League has more “twists and turns” in it with five games left to play. The Gunners bounced back from three consecutive defeats with a win at Chelsea and followed that up with victory over another top-four rival, Manchester United, while Tottenham dropped points at Brentford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Colston
newschain

Russia seeking to ’empty’ Donbas of people – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of trying to destroy the Donbas and all who live in the region. “The constant brutal bombardments, the constant Russian strikes on infrastructure and residential areas show that Russia wants to empty this territory of all people. Therefore, the defence of our land, the defence of our people, is literally a fight for life,” he said in his nightly video address to the nation.
EUROPE
newschain

Rob Edwards urges Forest Green not bow out of the title race with a whimper

Forest Green boss Rob Edwards urged his side not to bow out with a whimper and win at Mansfield next weekend as the race for the League Two title goes to the final day. Harrogate proved to be the Forest Green promotion party poopers as Rovers relinquished top spot for the first time since September. With one game of the season to go new leaders Exeter top the table by a point.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper School#Slave#High School#The Collegiate School
newschain

Crawley welcome James Tilley back for visit of Leyton Orient

Crawley will have midfielder James Tilley back from suspension for the Sky Bet League Two match against Leyton Orient. Tilley was sent off for a second caution during the defeat at Mansfield, so sat out the 3-0 reverse at rivals Sutton on Tuesday night. Forward Tom Nichols should be available...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
newschain

Bruno Lage challenges Wolves to secure European football

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has challenged his players to finish the season strongly and claim European qualification. The midlands club are eighth in the Premier League, six points behind sixth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand. Lage’s men, who face Brighton at home on Saturday, were in contention for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Former P&O workers block entrance at Larne Port

Former P&O workers have blocked an entrance to Larne Port in a ramping up of protest action. Protests have been ongoing at the port since P&O’s decision in March to sack almost 800 workers without notice and replace them with cheaper agency staff. At around 2pm on Friday, protesters...
PROTESTS
newschain

Neil Etheridge error hands Cardiff a point against Birmingham

Former Cardiff keeper Neil Etheridge’s blunder earned his old club a 1-1 home draw with Birmingham. Etheridge grabbed Bluebirds substitute Max Watters around his waist to concede an 82nd-minute penalty that was then converted by Will Vaulks to cancel out Jeremie Bela’s first-half goal for the visitors. His...
SOCCER
newschain

Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr win FWA awards

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been voted the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year, with Chelsea striker Sam Kerr receiving the women’s award. Egypt international Salah took 48 per cent of the vote, ahead of Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy