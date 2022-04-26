When Celebrities Play Themselves

In 1971, Muhammad Ali took on “Smokin’” Joe Frazier at Madison Square Garden in what was grandly dubbed the “Fight of the Century.” It was such a mind-blowing event that to this day MSG still exudes the aura of Ali and Frazier, and really of the fight game itself. Just about every match fought there over the past 50 years feels like it’s taken place on hallowed ground because of that one boxing match. Ali and Frazier, who squared off a second time at MSG in early 1974, get name-checked at that venue as much as Sickles and Pickett do at Gettysburg. Their names are baked into the famous concave ceiling tiles.

