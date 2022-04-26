ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

When Celebrities Play Themselves

By Adam Nayman
The Ringer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWay-Too-Early ‘WrestleMania 39’ Predictions and Reacting to Randy’s ‘Raw’ Celebration. Plus, cream cheese takes and projecting Tyson Fury in WWE. So Much for Those Nets, Raptors Not Done Yet, and the Real Mavs Are Starting to Show Up. Plus, Verno and KOC discuss whether...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ringer

Second-Round Playoffs Preview

Chris and Seerat start the pod by reacting to the Sixers’ close-out win versus the Raptors. They then look forward to their next matchup against the Miami Heat and ponder whether Philadelphia needs to be an underdog in order to succeed in the tournament (4:38). Next, they pivot to the Suns’ impressive victory over the Pelicans and discuss New Orleans’ bright future, Mikal Bridges’s contributions to Phoenix’s success, and the Suns’ upcoming series against the Dallas Mavericks (22:52). Finally they make their predictions for Celtics-Bucks and speculate on who will come out of the emotional Wolves-Grizzlies Round 1 series this weekend (38:22).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Ringer

Bucks and Warriors Moving On, Doc Close to Blowing It Again, and Which Teams Left Will Advance

With the Bucks and Warriors moving on to the second round, Verno and KOC recap the first-round series for both teams. They preview the Bucks’ matchup with the Celtics (02:00) before taking a look back at the Bulls’ season and debating what their next moves are (14:13). Are we overrating the Warriors’ new Death Lineup (22:10)? With the Raptors winning two straight, is Doc Rivers on the verge of blowing another playoff series (32:35)? Nate McMillan is on the hot seat in Atlanta after the Hawks’ disappointing season (42:54). They next debate which of the teams left in the West will advance and which series will go to a full seven games (52:50).
BOSTON, MA
The Ringer

No One Closes Like the Point God

All series long, Pelicans spark plug Jose Alvarado did his damnedest to press up on Chris Paul. To make the Suns’ table-setter feel him, to make a 17-year veteran mere days away from his 37th birthday expend as much energy as possible, especially after Devin Booker went down in Game 2, and to make sure the Point God knew that if he didn’t maintain supreme focus on every dribble, Alvarado would pounce and catch him slipping:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Ringer

The Jazz Can’t Run This Back

Through the past six seasons, no Western Conference team has won more regular-season games than the Jazz. No team in either conference has a better cumulative point differential. Yet if Utah loses at home on Thursday night, ceding its first-round matchup to a Mavericks team that didn’t have Luka Doncic for the first half of the series but now leads 3-2, a reckoning is coming for that roster.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryen Russillo
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Lacey Evans
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Kyrie Irving
The Ringer

The Bitter and the Sweet

The Bulls’ season comes to an end as they are eliminated from the playoffs by the Bucks, 116-100, in Game 5. Jason looks back on the season, what the Bulls need to take that next step, and his early excitement for next season’s expectations (05:52).
CHICAGO, IL
The Ringer

Winners and Losers After Day 1 of the NFL Draft

Kevin, Nora, and Steven run through their winners and losers after the first round of the NFL draft. Hosts: Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, and Steven Ruiz. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS.
NFL
The Ringer

The NFL Ignored the Lessons of the 2021 Rookie Class

Right from the start, Northwestern offensive line coach Kurt Anderson knew there was something different about Rashawn Slater. “He has an uncanny ability to take something from the meeting room, he’s never had a rep at it, just a what-if scenario, and when that what-if scenario pops up in a game, he executes it,” Anderson says. “He has immediate recall.”
NFL
The Ringer

A.J. Brown to Philly, Pickett in Pitt, and Round 1 Chaos Reactions

We run through the most exciting picks and trades from the first round of the NFL draft, including the Eagles’ trade for A.J. Brown, the Giants landing Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Steelers drafting Kenny Pickett, the Ravens once again stealing a great player, optimism for the Jets, and more. Email...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Chris Ryan#American Football#Nba Action Plus#House#Koc#Suns#Ftr#Bad Business Partners#College Football
The Ringer

Taylor-Serrano Could Be the Perfect Storm for Women’s Boxing

In 1971, Muhammad Ali took on “Smokin’” Joe Frazier at Madison Square Garden in what was grandly dubbed the “Fight of the Century.” It was such a mind-blowing event that to this day MSG still exudes the aura of Ali and Frazier, and really of the fight game itself. Just about every match fought there over the past 50 years feels like it’s taken place on hallowed ground because of that one boxing match. Ali and Frazier, who squared off a second time at MSG in early 1974, get name-checked at that venue as much as Sickles and Pickett do at Gettysburg. Their names are baked into the famous concave ceiling tiles.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Ringer

Why Is It So Hard to Predict the Next Great Quarterback?

This week we have the NFL draft, which is an annual exercise in failure. Every year, some NFL team makes a disastrous quarterback decision but also overlooks a potential star. Why is it so damn hard to predict QB play in football? Are scouts stupid, or is the future just unknowable, or is hiring fundamentally chaotic, or is there something specific about quarterbacking that makes it uniquely difficult to forecast? The economist David Berri joins to share his research on why scouts are terrible at evaluating quarterbacks. His ideas shed light on larger questions like “What is talent, exactly?” and “Does anybody know what they’re doing when they’re hiring somebody for a new role?” Part of their conversation is excerpted below.
NFL
The Ringer

Grizzlies-Timberwolves Game 6 Leans, Plus Second-Round Series Previews

JJ and House begin by reviewing their NFL draft and Thursday NBA bets before looking ahead to Friday night’s Game 6 between Memphis and Minnesota (7:00). Then, they preview all the second-round series and share how they would bet each one (12:00). Hosts: John Jastremski and Joe House. Producers:...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Ringer

The Warriors and Bucks Move on, Plus Round 1 Reevaluations

Justin, Rob, and Wos start by discussing the Warriors closing out the Nuggets (1:58). Then, they discuss the Bucks winning their series by routing the Bulls in Game 5 (18:34). Then, they wrap up with some first-round reevaluations about the Nets, impressive young guys, and the title race (38:31). Hosts:...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Ringer

NFL Draft: Favorite Picks and Biggest Risks With Booger McFarland, Plus New Colts QB Matt Ryan and Chris Paul’s Closeout

Russillo shares his thoughts on Chris Paul’s historic performance in the Suns’ series-winning victory over the Pelicans, the 76ers closing out their series with the Raptors, the Mavericks’ series win over the Jazz, and what’s next for Utah (0:27). Then Ryen talks with ESPN’s Booger McFarland about the NFL draft—who had the best Round 1, the players with the highest upside, and more (15:26). Then Ryen is joined by Colts QB Matt Ryan to discuss his move to Indianapolis, calling Peyton Manning for advice, his time playing under Kyle Shanahan, and more (55:40). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:19:06).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Ringer

Luka Doncic Debuts His Jordan Luka 1 Signature Shoe

Wos shares his thoughts on Luka’s first shoe with Jordan brand after he debuted it in the first round of the playoffs against the Jazz. He also explains “backdooring” and the issues with it in the sneaker market. Then in Cop or Drop, Wos praises P.J. Tucker’s off-court fit and tries to figure out what Ben Simmons was thinking with his.
NBA
The Ringer

Sports Nerds, We Won, and Bears Draft Recap with Anthony Herron

The Full Go returns after Day 2 of the NFL draft as Jason shares that he still loves watching the draft (03:36). Anthony Herron of Big Ten Radio and 670 The Score joins the show to help break down the Bears’ Day 2 draft picks (10:51). They also discuss how this draft will be remembered by Georgia’s defensive players and the depth that remains in the draft pool.
CHICAGO, IL
The Ringer

The Eagles Brought Home the First Round’s Biggest Haul

The Philadelphia Eagles’ Day 1 draft haul might be the best of any NFL team. They entered Thursday night possessing 10 overall draft picks—tied for the fourth most—including five in the top 101. That kind of stash gave general manager Howie Roseman plenty of capital to be aggressive once the draft kicked off, and he didn’t disappoint.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy