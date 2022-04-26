Bindi Irwin Shared a Heart-Melting Throwback of Daughter Grace: 'Still Admiring Koalas'

Click here to read the full article.

Loving animals is in Grace Warrior ’s DNA. As the daughter of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell — and granddaughter of the late Steve Irwin (aka, The Crocodile Hunter) — this 13-month-old has practically grown up in the Australian Zoo. In a new throwback photo posted by her mom, Grace can be seen doing what she loves best: gazing admiringly at exotic animals.

Irwin shared two photos to Instagram today, featuring Grace staring at a koala in her dad’s arms, while Irwin stands nearby.

“Today & one year ago,” Irwin captioned the video. “Our girl is still admiring koalas. 🐨 @australiazoo.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)

The first picture was taken today, showing Grace standing and holding her mom’s hand while looking in a koala’s eyes. The second picture is when Grace was one month old. Irwin was holding the baby (who was wearing a cute white hat!), and she was gazing at a koala the exact same way. In both pictures, Powell is holding the koala and smiling at his daughter.

Grace is just so sweet. Her smile! Her love and admiration! Her growth! Is your heart melting too?

One fan commented, “The cutest photo ever 😍.” Another wrote, “Such precious moments! 💖 Thank you for sharing with all of us!! 👶🏻💜🐨✨.” Someone else wanted the family to continue the tradition: “Gorgeous you have to retake this picture every year ❤️.”

Want to take your own family photos with a koala? The Australia Zoo posted today that they are opening The Crocodile Hunter Lodge “in a matter of months,” so you can create beautiful memories with animals, too!

“Crikey! We are thrilled to announce that The Crocodile Hunter Lodge will be opening in a matter of months!” they wrote. “We will start taking bookings for this one of a kind accommodation experience for the whole family in June. Enjoy wildlife, fine dining and admission to Australia Zoo included in your stay. We are proud to build on Steve’s dreams🐊.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Australia Zoo (@australiazoo)

How cool is that? In the meantime, you’ll just have to keep living vicariously through Irwin’s fun posts!

Check out these awesome ethical toy brands !