Suspect identified: Henrico police looking for damaged sedan after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash near Monument Avenue and Horsepen Road, Henrico police said.
The victim, now identified as 61-year-old Thomas Sotos of Henrico, died Tuesday morning after being taken to a hospital. According to police, officers responded to the crash at 9:21 a.m. in the area.
Authorities are looking for “a metallic-white sedan with heavy passenger side damage” that should have a missing “inner wheel well and passenger side mirror cover,” police said in a tweet .Petersburg ‘aggressively seeking’ funding to combat gun violence after recent shootings
Police later identified the suspect’s vehicle as a pearl white 2015 Toyota Prius that “should have heavy damage to the passenger’s side.” A Henrico police spokesperson told 8News that car parts were found at the scene of the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Bollinger at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
