ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Daviess County Coroner identifies body found along Ohio River

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gLb06_0fKbW0kw00

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The previously unknown remains of a body found along the Ohio River have now been identified.

The Daviess County Coroner released the identity of the woman whose body was found near Riverpark Center in Owensboro over the weekend. Police opened the investigation after someone reported a woman’s body along the Ohio riverbank around 8:34 a.m. on Saturday. Officials say the woman was identified as 73-year-old Mary VanVactor.

Police have said that foul play is not suspected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Body of Kentucky diver who disappeared while working found in Ohio River

Oldham County authorities are investigating after the body of a diver was pulled from the Ohio River after he went missing while on the job. William Keith Elkins, 58, was identified in a statement released Tuesday by the Oldham County Coroner's Office. This is the first time authorities have commented on the investigation since it began Friday.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
City
River, KY
Owensboro, KY
Government
Daviess County, KY
Government
County
Daviess County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Drug bust results in the arrest of 14 people

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says that on April 13, some significant arrests were made due to an ongoing and long-term drug investigation, and many agencies had to get involved. OPD says that OPD detectives were assisted by many other agencies, which included the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the FBI. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio River#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WTRF- 7News

Ohio fugitive escapes; Currently on the run

A fugitive in Ohio is currently on the run. Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, escaped from police on April 9 in Wood County, Ohio. Officials say they received a report of a suspicious person in the vestibule of a business. The man entered the break room, changed his clothes and stole a blue 2016 Ford Escape […]
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WISH-TV

Missing child dies after found in posthole in northern Indiana

BERNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a toddler who went missing in rural northeastern Indiana was pronounced dead after a relative found him in a posthole. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the relative discovered the missing boy around noon Wednesday head down in a hole 39 inches deep that contained about 10 inches of water.
BERNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WLWT 5

Indiana couple charged after infant son starves to death

BOONVILLE, Ind. — A southern Indiana couple faces murder charges after they allegedly failed to regularly feed their infant son and the newborn starved to death. Caylin Monroe, 23, and Jakob Scott, 22, were denied bond Tuesday during their initial hearings on charges of murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death. They are being held at the Warrick County Jail.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
My 1053 WJLT

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

HAVE YOU SEEN THEM? Info crucial in Spencer County

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Several days have passed and the search continues for a man, maybe woman, caught on camera in an illegal act. The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to ID the person involved in the theft of a local business near Chrisney. The subject of the photos was […]
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
The Independent

Child’s body found by mushroom hunters in Indiana

A mushroom hunter in Indiana made a shock discovery at the weekend after finding a child’s body near a wooded area, according to police.The Indiana State Police (ISP) said the individual was forging in a wooded area in eastern Washington County on Saturday when a child’s body was found at about 7.30pm. The body, which was described as belonging to a “Black male child” who was about four feet tall with “short hair”, was found “near a roadway in a heavily wooded area”, said the ISP.The ISP said the mushroom hunter, a nearby resident, “immediately called 911 and the Washington...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEHT/WTVW

Name released in fatal Spencer County crash

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) – More details have come to light concerning the Spencer County wreck from this morning. ISP says that shortly after 5 a.m., an SUV was traveling east on State Road 66 near Old Lamar Highway in Spencer County. Police say that for unknown reasons the SUV drove off of the roadway, […]
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Buggy Collision in Hart County

Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Buggy CollisionSCDN Graphics Department. Hardyville, Ky. – On Saturday, April 23rd, 2022, at approximately 6:51 pm (CST), Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for service in reference to an injury collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene located in the area of 6853 Hardyville Road in the Hardyville community.
HART COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy