Daviess County Coroner identifies body found along Ohio River

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The previously unknown remains of a body found along the Ohio River have now been identified.

The Daviess County Coroner released the identity of the woman whose body was found near Riverpark Center in Owensboro over the weekend. Police opened the investigation after someone reported a woman’s body along the Ohio riverbank around 8:34 a.m. on Saturday. Officials say the woman was identified as 73-year-old Mary VanVactor.

Police have said that foul play is not suspected.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).