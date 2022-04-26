Daviess County Coroner identifies body found along Ohio River
OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The previously unknown remains of a body found along the Ohio River have now been identified.
The Daviess County Coroner released the identity of the woman whose body was found near Riverpark Center in Owensboro over the weekend. Police opened the investigation after someone reported a woman’s body along the Ohio riverbank around 8:34 a.m. on Saturday. Officials say the woman was identified as 73-year-old Mary VanVactor.
Police have said that foul play is not suspected.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 0