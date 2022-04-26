Study examines how better communication can boost recycling

Around the beginning of the 21st century, the world economy entered a new development cycle, and the demand for oil and natural gas resources around the world has skyrocketed. In the face of this huge energy demand, people are beginning to pay more attention to unconventional oil and natural gas resources. Coalbed methane (CBM) is a gas resource associated and symbiotic with coal. CBM is mainly hydrocarbon gas adsorbed on the pore surface of coal matrix and partially freed in pores or dissolved in water. It is, as an associated mineral resource of coal, a clean, high-quality energy and chemical raw material. It is well-known that the burial depth of CBM reservoirs ranges from hundreds of meters to several thousand meters, and its gas-liquid-solid interaction mechanism is complex. So, it is often necessary to obtain the fluid-coal information by means of, for example, acoustic logging. At present, many scholars have carried out the acoustic research on the fluid-coal system. However, there are relatively few studies on the acoustic characteristics of the gas-liquid-solid linkage effect, especially the fluid saturation effect under different coal rank conditions.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO