Buffalo, NY

Study examines how better communication can boost recycling

By University at Buffalo
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA University at Buffalo-led study examines how improved communication can support efforts to increase recycling in New York State and the rest of the United States. The study, "Predicting recycling intention in New York state: The impact of cognitive and social factors," was published in March in the journal Environmental...

