Flood Advisory issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Levy; Inland Levy Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Levy County through 515 PM EDT At 446 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles west of Rainbow Lakes Estates to near Andrews. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chiefland, Bronson, Williston Highlands, East Bronson, Fowlers Bluff, Andrews, Manattee Road, Inglis, Otter Creek, Lebanon and Manatee Springs State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0