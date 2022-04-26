ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

What’s the most charming small town in Indiana?

By Izzy Karpinski
INDIANAPOLIS — Sometimes it’s nice to unplug from the busy city life and enjoy the simple things that come with small town living.

There’s countless small towns scattered across the United States offering everything from the seaside charm of Camden, Maine to the Old West history of Silver City, New Mexico.

Digital travel magazine Trips To Discover is taking out the guess work for travelers with its list of the Most Charming Small Town in Every State .

Here are some highlights.

Essex, Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tvtzN_0fKbUgcV00
Photo courtesy of Trips to Discovery

Fans of “Gilmore Girls” will likely recognize Essex, Connecticut. The historic town serves as Stars Hollow, the hometown of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. Visitors can take in the scenic waterfront of the Connecticut River or go for a ride on the old-fashioned Essex Steam Train.

Helen, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WGw2G_0fKbUgcV00
Photo courtesy of Trips to Discovery

Guten Tag from Helen, Georgia! This small town brings the style and feel of a Bavarian alpine village to the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. While you’re there, you can sample authentic German cuisine and marvel at the Bavarian-style buildings throughout downtown.

Shipshewana, Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XsGo8_0fKbUgcV00
Photo courtesy of Trips to Discovery

The most charming small town in the Hoosier state is Shipshewana, according to the list. Shipshewana is known for its large population of Amish and Mennonites. Tourists are encouraged to get a feel for Amish life by taking a buggy ride, eating Amish-style cooking at one of several restaurants, as well as visit what’s known as the Midwest’s largest flea market.

Virginia City, Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kvjoK_0fKbUgcV00
Photo courtesy of Trips to Discovery

You might bump into someone on horseback when checking out the main drag of Virginia City, Nevada! At one point in the late 19th century, this small town was a booming metropolis with more than 25,000 residents. Today, you can sip in an Old West saloon or take a stagecoach ride around town.

Beaufort, South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CNNDu_0fKbUgcV00
Photo courtesy of Trips to Discovery

According to Beaufort’s official website, this South Carolina town’s winding, historic streets are framed by natural foliage and centuries-old, moss-draped live oak trees. There are walking tours, dolphin-watching cruises, and well as a historic downtown with waterfront eateries.

The Full List

The towns were chosen by Trips to Discover travel expert K.C. Dermody based on personal experience, attractions, reviews, and overall friendly atmosphere

You can view more details here: https://www.tripstodiscover.com/charming-small-town-every-state/

