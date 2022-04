After a couple of solid seasons at Memphis under Penny Hardaway, Landers Nolley is transferring once again, this time to Cincinnati to play for Wes Miller. Nolley began his career at Virginia Tech where he was named to the ACC All-Freshman team after serving a redshirt season, he promptly transferred when Buzz Williams left the school for Texas A&M. A&M was one of Nolley’s finalists this time around when deciding between schools before ultimately deciding on Cincinnati where he recently visited.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO