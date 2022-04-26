Teacher who refused to wear mask in class guilty of trespassing

A West Palm Beach elementary school teacher was found guilty of trespassing Tuesday after he violated school district policy last year by not wearing a facial covering in class and then refused to leave campus.

Christopher Persaud, 33, is a teacher at Westward Elementary School, located at 1101 Golf Ave.

Jurors on Tuesday convicted Persaud of a misdemeanor charge of trespassing on the grounds of a school facility after a warning. A judge ordered Persaud to pay $323 in court costs within 30 days.

According to Persaud's arrest report, Principal Bobbie Brooks said the teacher refused to wear a mask in class on Oct. 27, 2021, at a time when facial coverings were required for all School District of Palm Beach County employees, students and visitors.

That mask mandate has since been lifted.

Brooks claims he gave Persaud "multiple verbal directives to wear his facial covering" or leave campus. The arrest report claimed Persaud refused to wear the facial covering and "said that he was not going anywhere."

WPTV Westward Elementary School teacher Christopher Persaud sits in a Palm Beach County courtroom on April 26, 2022.

Brooks contacted the lead human resources manager for the school district, who advised the principal to first give Persaud a "verbal directive" to wear a facial covering or "face shield as provided in the religious accommodation from Professional Standards."

If Persaud refused to comply, Brooks was to verbally reassign him to his home with pay, the human resources manager advised. If Persaud refused to wear a mask and didn't leave campus, a school resource officer had to get him to leave, the human resources manager said.

Brooks, along with a school district police sergeant and two police officers, then went to Persaud's classroom.

According to the arrest report, Brooks told Persaud he "needed to leave campus or be arrested." Persaud responded by "nodding his head," the report stated.

The school police sergeant asked Persaud if he understood that if he didn't leave campus, he would be arrested for trespassing. Persaud nodded his head again, according to the report.

The sergeant then asked Persaud if he was refusing to leave and Persaud responded, "Yes," the report stated.

Persaud was taken into custody on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing on the grounds of a school facility after a warning.

According to his arrest report, Persaud declined the option to receive a notice-to-appear document with a court date, which would've avoided jail. Instead, Persaud said, "No, process me."

"So you want to be transported to the county jail," the sergeant said.

"Yes," Persaud responded, the arrest report stated.

"Persaud did unlawfully remain upon the campus of Westward Elementary, a school, after the principal had directed Christopher Persaud to leave said campus," the arrest report said of the teacher's trespassing charge.

Persaud was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Oct. 27 and bonded out later that night.

WPTV Supporters of Westward Elementary School teacher Christopher Persaud in a Palm Beach County courtroom on April 26, 2022.

During his trial on Tuesday, Persaud, a fourth grade teacher, said he stood up for what he believed was right.

"I decided to take a stand, not just for myself, but just for the American people," Persaud said. "For us, but mostly for Jesus Christ, my lord and savior."

Persaud was removed from his classroom in handcuffs and charged with trespassing, a move he said violated his rights.

"It should have never been done," Persaud said. "They shouldn't have called officers to come take me in. And I had a right to be there at my job."

WPTV Westward Elementary School teacher Christopher Persaud speaks to WPTV on April 26, 2022.

"Rules are not laws. School board policies are not laws, and you cannot tell a man to leave who is legally there," defense attorney Cory Strolla said.

During Tuesday's trial, Persaud's attorney argued his client was granted a religious exemption and was told he didn't have to wear a facial covering in class.

However, prosecutors claimed Persaud was instead given an accommodation that still required him to wear some type of protection.

"The rules were to wear a facial covering, mask, face shield, whatever," assistant state attorney Jason Jovine said. "Put something on your face. That was the rule at the time."

The state also made clear to the jury that Persaud's charges have nothing to do with him refusing to wear a mask. They said his arrest was for failing to leave the school's campus when told to do so.

"We're not taking the easy way out. We're not going to cower down. We're going through with this and we're going to fight this all the way," Persaud said.

WPTV Westward Elementary School teacher Christopher Persaud sits in a Palm Beach County courtroom on April 26, 2022.

According to documents from the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office, Persaud has filed to run for Palm Beach County School Board, representing District 7. That seat is currently held by Dr. Debra Robinson, who is not seeking reelection.

Persaud is still listed as a teacher on the staff directory of Westward Elementary School.

The School District of Palm Beach County said Persaud is currently employed by the district but is on a voluntary leave of absence.