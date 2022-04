It's been a tumultuous month for Netflix; the streaming service's shares plummeted more than 26% during premarket trading on April 20 after the company reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter — the first time its paid users have dropped off in more than a decade. And it looks like things will continue to get worse before they get better, as per The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has started laying off staff at Tudum, its fan site the company's marketing division launched last year.

