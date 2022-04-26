ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alzheimer's and daytime napping linked in new research

By Rush University Medical Center
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould there be a link between cognitive decline and excessive daytime napping? New research from the Rush Alzheimer's Disease Center suggests a potential connection, according to an article published in Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association in March. The connection appears to occur in both directions,...

medicalxpress.com

JJ51
4d ago

My father-in-law took a nap every single day after he ate his lunch. He lived to be 102 and still balanced his checkbook and paid his bills. He died from an accidental fall where he hit his head but he never had dementia or alzeimers.

cram it clowny
3d ago

Not to worry they’ll change the report in a year or two just like aspirin and heart attacks moderate drinking eggs real milk and so on

James Trumper
4d ago

If true, than the entire Mexican population is in trouble. These so called studies are rediculous.

