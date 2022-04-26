Warmer, breezy days this week

Some passing high clouds through the morning, with more clouds on the way this afternoon and tonight. Southwest breezes will also increase for our Tuesday as another cold front slides into the west. That will create breezy to gusty winds over the next several days. Highs will warm well above normal today and Wednesday, too. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW has a look at the wind speeds you need to navigate for the rest of your week.

