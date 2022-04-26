ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warmer, breezy days this week

8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EeIly_0fKbSKT300

Some passing high clouds through the morning, with more clouds on the way this afternoon and tonight. Southwest breezes will also increase for our Tuesday as another cold front slides into the west. That will create breezy to gusty winds over the next several days. Highs will warm well above normal today and Wednesday, too. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW has a look at the wind speeds you need to navigate for the rest of your week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Gusty winds will blow us around Thursday

Morning clouds will give way to sunshine by the afternoon, but the breezy southwest winds will only get stronger through the morning into the afternoon. Gusts could reach 40 mph later today into this evening picking up dust and putting other hazards in the air. Wind directions will turn to out of the cooler northwest […]
ENVIRONMENT
8 News Now

8 News Now

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy