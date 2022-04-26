Biden blues: New book says Obama is jealous of president

I n public, former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden exhibit a deep bond, but behind the scenes, their rapport is fraught with tension, according to a new book.

Since Biden ascended to the presidency , Obama has felt envious of his former vice president and has "complicated feelings" about him being commander in chief, according to the new book, This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future, by Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin, obtained by Fox News .

BIDEN TELLS OBAMA HE'S RUNNING IN 2024: REPORT

"Nancy Pelosi, who spoke regularly with the former president, came away from her conversations with Obama during this period with a matter-of-fact diagnosis. She told a friend: ‘Obama is jealous of Biden,’" the book claims .

Obama and the president have "occasionally" had discussions over the phone during Biden's presidency, but the talks were "hardly the stuff of the tight brotherhood both men had sold to the country as a cheery political fable," according to the book.

Biden privately expressed concerns that Obama was envious of him, the authors claimed.

"I am confident that Barack is not happy with the coverage of this administration as more transformative than his," Biden said, according to an adviser the authors spoke with.

The book is slated for release next Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Obama returned to the White House for the first time since 2017. The two men were amicable in public, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed the pair "talk regularly" and that their kinship is not "a relationship of obligation."

During the Obama years, many believed the presidential duo had a tight-knit relationship. A comic book writer portrayed the pair as a superhero team in the 2016 book, The Adventures of Barry & Joe: Obama and Biden's Bromantic Battle for the Soul of America .

Obama refrained from endorsing Biden during his 2020 campaign until it became clear he would clinch the Democratic nomination. At the time, Biden claimed that "everyone knows I’m close with him" and "I don’t need an Obama endorsement," Politico reported. But speculation began to brew that Obama was reluctant to endorse Biden and that he had doubts about Biden's ability to carry out the duties of the presidency.

"Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f*** things up," Obama told a confidant during the 2020 cycle, according to the outlet.

“He may have said that. And if it’s true, and he said it, there’s truth to it,” Biden said in response to reports of Obama's alleged remarks.

Obama has remained unwavering in his backing of Biden in public. After endorsing Biden, Obama declared, "Choosing Joe to be my vice president was one of the best decisions I ever made, and he became a close friend," NBC reported.

"And I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now," Obama added. "He’s someone whose own life has taught him how to persevere; how to bounce back when you’ve been knocked down."

Last summer, Obama said Biden was "finishing the job" he started and noted that "90%" of the people who worked with him were "continuing and building on the policies we talked about" in an interview with the New York Times .