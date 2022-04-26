ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says he 'felt a little bit like Zelenskyy' when Trump told him to 'ask me nicely' for disaster aid

By Bryan Metzger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16LU3c_0fKbRRMh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Erlbr_0fKbRRMh00
Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont of Connecticut at a press conference in Hartford, Connecticut in January 2020.

Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

  • According to a new book, Trump made governors grovel for federal disaster aid after a tropical storm in 2020.
  • "Ask me nicely," Trump reportedly told Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont.
  • Lamont said he "felt a little bit like Zelenskyy," a reference to Trump's infamous withholding of military aid in 2019.

When Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont of Connecticut asked former President Donald Trump to send much-needed federal disaster aid to his state following a tropical storm in 2020, he said he found himself in a position not unlike that of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to an excerpt from "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future," a forthcoming book from the New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns, the governor called Trump in August 2020 after Tropical Storm Isaiah left large portions of his state without electricity.

Lamont hoped that the president could help him obtain federal disaster aid via the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), aid that Trump was reportedly willing to provide to states like Texas and Florida — both of which have GOP governors with close ties to Trump — without any question.

But when Lamont's call to the White House was returned by Trump himself, the former president reportedly made the governor grovel for the aid.

"There's something you want me to ask about FEMA?" Trump asked, according to Lamont. "Well, ask me nicely."

Lamont confirmed that account on Monday, telling CT Insider that he "felt a little bit like Zelenskyy," who Trump asked to 'look into' Joe Biden and his son Hunter in exchange for the release of much-needed military aid to the country in 2019.

Trump was later impeached by the House of Representatives, and acquitted by the Senate, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in relation to the event.

"Look, it was really important for the state of Connecticut and represented tens of millions of dollars in money we could use to help people get their electricity back up and oriented," Lamont told CT Insider. "So I was happy to ask and really happy to get the response we got."

According to the book excerpt , Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland — a blue-state Republican who's long been critical of Trump — got the same treatment.

"You have to call and ask me nicely," Hogan recalled Trump saying to him.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 124

B Parker
2d ago

He actually sounds like Col. Jessup (Nicholson) from the movie 'A Few Good Men' when Tom Cruise asks him for the flight log for Andrews Air Force Base and Nicholson says "you have to ask me nicely" so tRump stole the line from that movie most likely.

Reply(1)
9
SeekingTheTruth
1d ago

At least you had to ask for money, does he ever ask the taxpayers for their approval for his horrible spending, nope. He just spends away.

Reply
6
Otacon
2d ago

Trump is going to be asking Bubba to take it easy on him in prison

Reply(10)
33
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
Hartford, CT
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic#Getty Images#Ukrainian#The New York Times#Gop#The White House
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of US voters would back independent candidate over Biden or Trump, poll finds

A moderate independent or third-party presidential candidate could garner support from nearly six in ten Americans if voters are faced with a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.According to a newly-released survey of 1,966 registered voters conducted by Harvard University’s Centre for American Political Studies and Harris Poll, 58 per cent of respondents — including 47 per cent of Republicans, 60 per cent of Democrats, and 71 per cent of registered independents — said they would consider a “moderate independent candidate” in the 2024 election if faced with a repeat of the choice they...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FEMA
News Break
Politics
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

477K+
Followers
30K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy