Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

CHARLOTTE (STACKER) — Chinese food consistently ranks among favorite ethnic foods in the U.S. year after year (often neck and neck with Mexican food as the #1 favorite). That fact is evidenced by the ubiquitousness of Chinese restaurants all across the country; There are more than 40,000 across all 50 states.

Most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, which is largely its own cuisine at this point because of how dishes have been adapted to suit tastes here. In fact, a lot of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S. , including fortune cookies, General Tso’s chicken, and chop suey.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Charlotte on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to see how many you’ve tried and if your local favorite made the list.

#22. Golden Coast II

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: not available

– Address: 3020 Prosperity Church Rd Ste J, Charlotte, NC 28269-7197

#21. Cherry Blossom Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 8206 Providence Rd Ste 1500, Charlotte, NC 28277-9732

#20. Dragon Buffet

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 8170 A South Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC

#19. Lotus Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: not available

– Address: 8610 Camfield St Ste B, Charlotte, NC 28277-2424

#18. Amazing Wok

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 16049 Johnston Rd Ste N, Charlotte, NC 28277-2604

#17. golden Taipei

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8511 Davis Lake Pkwy Ste C2, Charlotte, NC 28269-2442

#16. Jade Dragon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Price: not available

– Address: 7741 Colony Rd Ste A4, Charlotte, NC 28226-7676

#15. China Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 10230 Berkeley Place Dr Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28262-1202

#14. Wok BO Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: not available

– Address: 527 Little Rock Rd Ste B, Charlotte, NC 28214-1915

#13. MA MA Wok

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11914 Elm Ln Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28277-1601

#12. House of Leng

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2712 W Mallard Creek Church Rd Ste 430, Charlotte, NC 28262-2408

#11. China Buffet

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8630 University Exec Park Dr, Charlotte, NC 28262-4373

#10. 88 China Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1620 A East Fourth St., Charlotte, NC 28204

#9. Best Wok

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1717 Sardis Rd N Ste 6B, Charlotte, NC 28270-2526

#8. SOHO Bistro

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 214 N Tryon St Ste 110, Charlotte, NC 28202-1078

#7. Dragon Court

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4520 N Tryon St Ste 40, Charlotte, NC 28213-6931

#6. P.F. Chang’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (195 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10325 Perimeter Pkwy. Northlake Mall, Charlotte, NC 28216

#5. Great Wall of China South

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6666 Carmel Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226-3900

#4. Taipei South

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 10106 Johnston Rd Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28210-0141

#3. P.F. Chang’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (282 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6809-F Phillips Place Court Ste F, Charlotte, NC 28210

#2. Wan Fu

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10719 Kettering Dr, Charlotte, NC 28226-4716

#1. Baoding

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4722 Sharon Rd Suite F, Charlotte, NC 28210-3351

