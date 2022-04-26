ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE (STACKER) — Chinese food consistently ranks among favorite ethnic foods in the U.S. year after year (often neck and neck with Mexican food as the #1 favorite). That fact is evidenced by the ubiquitousness of Chinese restaurants all across the country; There are more than 40,000 across all 50 states.

Most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, which is largely its own cuisine at this point because of how dishes have been adapted to suit tastes here. In fact, a lot of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S. , including fortune cookies, General Tso’s chicken, and chop suey.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Charlotte on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to see how many you’ve tried and if your local favorite made the list.

22.

#22. Golden Coast II

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: not available
– Address: 3020 Prosperity Church Rd Ste J, Charlotte, NC 28269-7197
21.

#21. Cherry Blossom Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 8206 Providence Rd Ste 1500, Charlotte, NC 28277-9732
20.

#20. Dragon Buffet

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 8170 A South Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC
19.

#19. Lotus Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: not available
– Address: 8610 Camfield St Ste B, Charlotte, NC 28277-2424
18.

#18. Amazing Wok

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 16049 Johnston Rd Ste N, Charlotte, NC 28277-2604
17.

#17. golden Taipei

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8511 Davis Lake Pkwy Ste C2, Charlotte, NC 28269-2442
16.

#16. Jade Dragon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Price: not available
– Address: 7741 Colony Rd Ste A4, Charlotte, NC 28226-7676
15.

#15. China Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 10230 Berkeley Place Dr Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28262-1202
14.

#14. Wok BO Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: not available
– Address: 527 Little Rock Rd Ste B, Charlotte, NC 28214-1915
13.

#13. MA MA Wok

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 11914 Elm Ln Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28277-1601
12.

#12. House of Leng

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2712 W Mallard Creek Church Rd Ste 430, Charlotte, NC 28262-2408
11.

#11. China Buffet

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8630 University Exec Park Dr, Charlotte, NC 28262-4373
10.

#10. 88 China Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 1620 A East Fourth St., Charlotte, NC 28204
9.

#9. Best Wok

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 1717 Sardis Rd N Ste 6B, Charlotte, NC 28270-2526
8.

#8. SOHO Bistro

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 214 N Tryon St Ste 110, Charlotte, NC 28202-1078
7.

#7. Dragon Court

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4520 N Tryon St Ste 40, Charlotte, NC 28213-6931
6.

#6. P.F. Chang’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (195 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 10325 Perimeter Pkwy. Northlake Mall, Charlotte, NC 28216
5.

#5. Great Wall of China South

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6666 Carmel Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226-3900
4.

#4. Taipei South

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 10106 Johnston Rd Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28210-0141
3.

#3. P.F. Chang’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (282 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6809-F Phillips Place Court Ste F, Charlotte, NC 28210
2.

#2. Wan Fu

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 10719 Kettering Dr, Charlotte, NC 28226-4716
1.

#1. Baoding

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4722 Sharon Rd Suite F, Charlotte, NC 28210-3351
Comments / 4

Fred Engle
4d ago

This list isn’t even close. Not an authentic Chinese restaurant on this list except for China Bistro 88. Lee Cafe on Carowinds Blvd in Ft Mill is he absolute best and most authentic. Second is Malaya Kitchen in the Arboretum. Your list is all American Chinese.

Reply(1)
2
