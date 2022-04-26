ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Where Penn State football's recruiting class ranks following Conrad Hussey's commitment

By David Eckert about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4INbau_0fKbR2d100
Penn State football coach James Franklin (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Class of 2023 commitments keep rolling in for Penn State football, with Florida safety Conrad Hussey the latest to make his pledge.

Hussey, who plays his high school football for St. Thomas Aquinas, is the No. 447 overall prospect and the No. 44 safety in the cycle according to the On3 Consensus.

A three-star prospect, Hussey is also the No. 79 prospect out of the state of Florida.

The Nittany Lions remain eighth in the Consensus Class of 2023 team rankings following Hussey’s commitment.

“It just felt right for me to go there,” Hussey told BWI. “Also, the teammates and coaches there just show the true value in a team and family, which I also look for in the team. I just love the environment. And, I can see myself growing as a player and just as a human over there.”

Here’s a look at the full top-10 according to the On3 Consensus:

  1. Notre Dame
  2. USC
  3. Georgia
  4. Ohio State
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Alabama
  7. Penn State
  8. Texas
  9. LSU

Here are the Big Ten programs currently inside the top-50:

4. Ohio State

8. Penn State

17. Michigan

18. Michigan State

20. Iowa

23. Minnesota

31. Nebraska

32. Indiana

35. Northwestern

38. Rutgers

Distance won’t be a factor for Penn State commit Conrad Hussey

Some recruits don’t like to go far from home. But, Hussey said that distance is not a factor for him because he knows that to reach his highest goals he’ll likely have to leave Florida one day.

“It’s really calm over there, and there is stuff to do inside the college, so I wouldn’t really need to leave the college, so I’m OK with that,” Hussey said. “I like that about Penn State. And, I’m not really scared to go outside Florida because usually, people from Florida don’t like to leave because it’s going to get too cold or stuff like that.

“I know it’s going to be where I [could] get homesick. But, I’m going to have to adjust eventually, because when I make it to the NFL, I’m going to have to get used to the cold weather and all different types of weather. So, it’s best to start now.”

Hussey will officially visit Penn State on June 17. He looks forward to both that trip and helping the Lions grow their Class of 2023.

“I want to see what they got to offer because they said they’re going to show me way more on this OV, so I can’t wait to see what they have in store for me,” Hussey said.

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Iowa Basketball Player Withdraws From Transfer Portal

Josh Ogundele will return to Iowa after withdrawing his name from the NCAA transfer portal. The Hawkeyes center announced his decision in a Twitter post Thursday afternoon. Buried down Iowa’s bench, Ogundele only scored seven points in as many games during his freshman campaign, logging 17 total minutes. Last season, he averaged 1.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 5.2 minutes in 19 games.
IOWA CITY, IA
On3.com

Report: Tennessee point guard to enter transfer portal

The Tennessee Volunteers have had one of their young, talented point guards enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a Wednesday report. Justin Powell, a former four-star guard recruit according to the On3 Consensus Player Rankings, plans to enter the transfer portal and find a new school. Tennessee guard to...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight

Tonight has been a good one for Ohio State wide receivers. Three consecutive former Buckeyes just came off the board in the first round of the NFL Draft. First, the New York Jets took Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 overall pick. Then, the New Orleans Saints traded up to pick Chris Olave at No. 11.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Iowa State
State College, PA
Sports
City
Indiana, PA
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State College, PA
College Sports
State
Ohio State
City
State College, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
State College, PA
Football
The Spun

Look: Kenny Pickett’s Girlfriend Goes Viral During NFL Draft

Kenny Pickett is not at the NFL Draft, as he’s spending the biggest night of his life with friends and family members. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is still waiting to get picked, but he’s expected go in the first round. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is sitting next to...
NFL
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Thomas Aquinas
Person
Thomas Aquinas
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State Football#American Football#College Football#The Nittany Lions#Bwi#Notre Dame Usc#Ohio State 8#Penn State 17#Michigan State 20#Rutgers Distance
The Spun

Look: Epic Ohio State Marching Band Video Going Viral

Ohio State University boasts one of the top marching bands in the country. The Pride of the Buckeyes is well known for its sonic quality, but also its unique flare. On Wednesday, the marching band’s official Twitter account posted a video of assistant drum major Dalton Cararo pulling off an incredible baton-twirling stunt.
EDUCATION
PennLive.com

Apparent cause of death revealed for James Madison softball star, Pa. native Lauren Bernett

James Madison catcher Lauren Bernett is believed to have died by suicide, authorities said Wednesday. Bernett was a native of McDonald, Pennsylvania and she played at South Fayette High School before going on to James Madison. The sophomore was a star for James Madison, starting through her first two seasons at the school, and playing a key role in helping the team make it to the College World Series in 2021.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Spun

Texas Running Back Announces He’s Transferring

On Thursday afternoon, the Texas football program learned one of its running backs is on the move. Jaden Hullaby, an athlete recruit from the 2020 class, announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. He does so just a few days ahead of the May 1 deadline. “I would like...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
The Spun

Former Miami Hurricanes Football Player Dead At 24

On Thursday afternoon, the football world learned that former top recruit passed away this week. Sam Bruce, a former 4-star wide receiver who committed to play at Miami, passed away this week, according to a report from TMZ Sports. He was just 24 years old. In a post on the...
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Saints GM explains decision behind big draft trade with Eagles

The New Orleans Saints will be one of the more active teams when the NFL Draft begins on Thursday night. They have a pair of picks in the top 20 and plan to use them. During the Saints’ pre-draft press conference on Wednesday, GM Mickey Loomis was asked to explain why he made the decision to exchange draft picks with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
55K+
Followers
43K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy