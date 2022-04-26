Where Penn State football's recruiting class ranks following Conrad Hussey's commitment

Penn State football coach James Franklin (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Class of 2023 commitments keep rolling in for Penn State football, with Florida safety Conrad Hussey the latest to make his pledge.

Hussey, who plays his high school football for St. Thomas Aquinas, is the No. 447 overall prospect and the No. 44 safety in the cycle according to the On3 Consensus.

A three-star prospect, Hussey is also the No. 79 prospect out of the state of Florida.

The Nittany Lions remain eighth in the Consensus Class of 2023 team rankings following Hussey’s commitment.

“It just felt right for me to go there,” Hussey told BWI. “Also, the teammates and coaches there just show the true value in a team and family, which I also look for in the team. I just love the environment. And, I can see myself growing as a player and just as a human over there.”

Here’s a look at the full top-10 according to the On3 Consensus:

Notre Dame USC Georgia Ohio State Texas A&M Alabama Penn State Texas LSU

Here are the Big Ten programs currently inside the top-50:

4. Ohio State

8. Penn State

17. Michigan

18. Michigan State

20. Iowa

23. Minnesota

31. Nebraska

32. Indiana

35. Northwestern

38. Rutgers

Distance won’t be a factor for Penn State commit Conrad Hussey

Some recruits don’t like to go far from home. But, Hussey said that distance is not a factor for him because he knows that to reach his highest goals he’ll likely have to leave Florida one day.

“It’s really calm over there, and there is stuff to do inside the college, so I wouldn’t really need to leave the college, so I’m OK with that,” Hussey said. “I like that about Penn State. And, I’m not really scared to go outside Florida because usually, people from Florida don’t like to leave because it’s going to get too cold or stuff like that.

“I know it’s going to be where I [could] get homesick. But, I’m going to have to adjust eventually, because when I make it to the NFL, I’m going to have to get used to the cold weather and all different types of weather. So, it’s best to start now.”

Hussey will officially visit Penn State on June 17. He looks forward to both that trip and helping the Lions grow their Class of 2023.

“I want to see what they got to offer because they said they’re going to show me way more on this OV, so I can’t wait to see what they have in store for me,” Hussey said.