Saint Clair County, MI

Man dies following M-25 car crash

 4 days ago

A Monday afternoon crash on M-25 near Lakeport has claimed the life of one. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, a 76 year old Richman man died...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Tri Hospital
